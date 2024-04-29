;
Entertainment

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon teaser: Jung Ryeo Won can’t contain her excitement at seeing Wi Ha Joon again

ByLydia Koh

April 29, 2024

tvN’s forthcoming romantic series “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” has unveiled a fresh teaser, igniting anticipation among viewers.

Under the guidance of director Ahn Pan Seok, acclaimed for his work on the popular drama “Something in the Rain,” this new drama unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Daechi, a neighbourhood synonymous with elite private education in Korea.

At its core lies the story of an instructor dedicatedly aiding a student named Lee Joon Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) in his pursuit of admission to a prestigious university.

Fate twists as Lee Joon Ho, now an adult, returns to the academy as a novice instructor, driven by lingering feelings for his former teacher, Seo Hye Jin (portrayed by Jung Ryeo Won).

Unforeseen events

The teaser offers glimpses of unforeseen events disrupting the tranquil life of Seo Hye Jin, a language arts instructor.

Boldly confronting the faculty room in a high school, she asserts, “I request an exam retake,” unveiling her unwavering dedication to her profession.

See also  "Midnight Romance in Hagwon" premiere date confirmed; Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won offer heartwarming first look

As the day unfolds dynamically, Seo Hye Jin is unexpectedly confronted by her former pupil, Lee Joon Ho, a fledgling academy instructor.

With Lee Joon Ho’s arrival, a shift occurs, catapulting him into the spotlight and captivating the attention of all.

Witnessing his ascent, Seo Hye Jin finds herself grappling with a whirlwind of emotions. She inadvertently expresses her distress to Lee Joon Ho, who responds with a poignant query, “What can I do when you act like this?”

Compelling narrative

Scheduled to debut on May 11th at 9:20 pm KST, “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of academia and love.

Wi Ha Joon is a rising South Korean actor who has gained international recognition in recent years. He is known for his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a police officer, in the global phenomenon “Squid Game” (2021).

He also acted in films like “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (2018), “Shark: The Beginning” (2021), and “Midnight” (2021); dramas including “Something in the Rain” (2018), “Romance Is a Bonus Book” (2019), “18 Again” (2020), and “Little Women” (2022).

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

2NE1 extends its 15th-anniversary celebration by adding three cities to its Asia tour

November 6, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

SIA reports 48.5% YoY drop in earnings to S$742 million due to weaker operating performance

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Southeast Asia braces for potential trade disruptions as Trump vows to impose tariffs

November 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

Park Bom’s new ‘face’ lift for 2NE1 fans

November 9, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SBS Transit teams up with IBM to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in rail operations using AI

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.