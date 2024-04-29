tvN’s forthcoming romantic series “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” has unveiled a fresh teaser, igniting anticipation among viewers.

Under the guidance of director Ahn Pan Seok, acclaimed for his work on the popular drama “Something in the Rain,” this new drama unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Daechi, a neighbourhood synonymous with elite private education in Korea.

At its core lies the story of an instructor dedicatedly aiding a student named Lee Joon Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) in his pursuit of admission to a prestigious university.

Fate twists as Lee Joon Ho, now an adult, returns to the academy as a novice instructor, driven by lingering feelings for his former teacher, Seo Hye Jin (portrayed by Jung Ryeo Won).

Unforeseen events

The teaser offers glimpses of unforeseen events disrupting the tranquil life of Seo Hye Jin, a language arts instructor.

Boldly confronting the faculty room in a high school, she asserts, “I request an exam retake,” unveiling her unwavering dedication to her profession.

As the day unfolds dynamically, Seo Hye Jin is unexpectedly confronted by her former pupil, Lee Joon Ho, a fledgling academy instructor.

With Lee Joon Ho’s arrival, a shift occurs, catapulting him into the spotlight and captivating the attention of all.

Witnessing his ascent, Seo Hye Jin finds herself grappling with a whirlwind of emotions. She inadvertently expresses her distress to Lee Joon Ho, who responds with a poignant query, “What can I do when you act like this?”

Compelling narrative

Scheduled to debut on May 11th at 9:20 pm KST, “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of academia and love.

Wi Ha Joon is a rising South Korean actor who has gained international recognition in recent years. He is known for his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a police officer, in the global phenomenon “Squid Game” (2021).

He also acted in films like “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (2018), “Shark: The Beginning” (2021), and “Midnight” (2021); dramas including “Something in the Rain” (2018), “Romance Is a Bonus Book” (2019), “18 Again” (2020), and “Little Women” (2022).