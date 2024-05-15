Seventeen’s latest album, ’17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ has significantly impacted the US Billboard charts.

’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ won the fifth spot on the esteemed ‘Billboard 200’ list in the most recent chart update as of May 18, which Billboard published on May 14.

This achievement marks the group’s fifth consecutive album to enter the top 10 of the ‘Billboard 200.’

Additionally, ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ achieved remarkable success across various detailed album charts. It claimed the top spot on Billboard’s ‘World Album’ chart and landed in third place on both the ‘Top Album Sales’ and ‘Top Current Albums’ charts.

The album attained double million-seller status on its release day, foreshadowing its strong performance on the Billboard charts with over 2.96 million copies sold in the first week.

Widespread Popularity

The album’s title track, “MAESTRO,” has also been garnering widespread popularity.

Produced and composed by Woozi, who also worked on Seventeen’s album, “MAESTRO”, made notable improvements from the previous week, landing at number 50 on the ‘Global 200’ list and number 21 on the ‘Global (except the United States)’ chart.

“MAESTRO” also ranked fifth on the ‘World Digital Song Sales’ chart.

Due to their enormous popularity, Seventeen made a triumphant comeback to the ‘Artist 100’ chart, landing at a respectable #4.

This indicates that both their album and digital songs have received positive reviews. This is the group’s 45th chart appearance.

Personal Touch in Their Work

Pledis Entertainment formed the thirteen-piece South Korean boy band Seventeen. Debuting in 2015, they have become a major force in K-pop.

Seventeen is unique for its large size and self-production. Members are involved in creating their music, choreography, and even aspects like album design, which allows for a very personal touch in their work.

The thirteen members are divided into three sub-units: vocal, hip-hop, and performance. This structure allows each member to showcase their strengths while still coming together as a powerful whole.