;
Health

Yet another telemedicine app launched in Singapore

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a move aimed at enhancing patient care and access to medical services, the Singapore-based Healthsprings Group has launched its new telemedicine application, Healthsprings Connect.

The platform is designed to streamline patient care by offering a wide range of medical services and consultations, all from the convenience of a smartphone or computer.

One of Healthsprings Connect’s key features is its aesthetic consultation service, which caters to those with skin-related concerns.

Patients can seek advice from qualified professionals on conditions such as acne, rosacea, eczema, hair loss, skin allergies, and infections. The app also guides mole removal and other aesthetic treatments.

After the initial consultation, users can schedule in-clinic aesthetic treatments for further care. Additionally, any prescribed medication can be delivered directly to the patient’s location, reducing the need for multiple trips to the clinic.

The platform also offers online consultations with general practitioners (GPs), providing a convenient solution for non-urgent symptoms.

Patients can discuss various health concerns without visiting a clinic in person, making it ideal for those with busy schedules or limited mobility.

See also  Singaporean says "patients" who abuse telemedicine for MC to save their annual leaves are "poor workers who don’t accomplish much"

Healthsprings Connect goes a step further by offering specialized consultations for female intimate wellness and contraceptive care.

This feature allows women to address personal health issues with qualified professionals in a private and secure environment.

In addition to its consultation services, Healthsprings Connect allows users to book health screening packages and vaccinations.

This allows patients to plan their preventive care and stay updated with important health checks without the hassle of visiting multiple locations.

The launch of Healthsprings Connect reflects a growing trend in healthcare towards digital solutions that offer greater convenience and accessibility.

By providing a comprehensive range of services through a single platform, Healthsprings Group aims to meet patients’ evolving needs and improve overall healthcare outcomes.

With the introduction of yet another telemedicine app, patients in Singapore have greater access to medical advice, treatments, and medications, all from the comfort of their homes.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Asia Pacific Health

Australia identifies ‘disgusting’ balls that closed all its beaches in Sydney

November 8, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Health

Besides high cost of living in Singapore, women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome are another reason behind SG’s declining fertility rate

November 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

Majority of diabetes sufferers in Singapore believe their sugar level is under control when it’s actually not

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.