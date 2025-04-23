GE2025: Heng Swee Keat, Teo Chee Hean retire from politics on Nomination Day

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Ministers Heng Swee Keat and Teo Chee Hean announced their retirement from politics on Wednesday (April 23) even as their names appeared on the Elections Department’s list of approved candidates and others filed nomination papers.

Mr Heng, who was once tipped to become Singapore’s fourth prime minister, arrived at the nomination centre at Yusof Ishak Secondary School, but his name was not found on nomination papers for the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) East Coast GRC team.

In a Facebook post published shortly after nominations closed, Mr Heng said, “I’ve decided not to run in the upcoming election as I believe now is the right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well-placed to serve Singapore.”

Looking back on what led him to join politics, he said: “I was asked to stand for elections on a few occasions – the first time in my 30s. I declined. I felt that I could make meaningful contributions as a civil servant. Around the late 2000s, after the Global Financial Crisis, both then-SM Goh Chok Tong and then-MM Lee Kuan Yew had long sessions with me, and spurred my entry into politics in 2011.

“They convinced me that there were changes I could effect as a politician that I could not as a civil servant, and winning public support for doing the right things for Singapore was critical. This is why I agreed to enter politics, and why I continued to serve after my stroke 9 years ago, in 2016. Not many get the opportunity to have a second chance at life, much less the chance to spend it so meaningfully, to serve my fellow Singaporeans.”

Asserting that he had been privileged to hold the roles he had in government, Mr Heng added, “I hope that I have made a difference for Singapore and Singaporeans.”

Referring to his decision to step down as then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s successor after the 2020 general election, Mr Heng said, “It was in this spirit that I decided to step aside as leader of the PAP’s 4G team four years ago, so that a younger person with a longer runway could lead the country. I am glad that PM Lawrence Wong has taken up the mantle.”

Calling on his former East Coast GRC constituents to support the PAP team comprising Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan, Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash, he echoed the ruling party’s claim that this election is being held during a turbulent time.

He wrote, “Amid these turbulent times, we will need a strong leader to navigate the choppy waters ahead. I believe Lawrence Wong will continue to lead with conviction, and I hope Singaporeans will give him a strong mandate to lead Singapore through this turbulent time.”

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean was also not fielded as part of the PAP slate at the last minute. He was spotted at a gathering point with the PAP’s Punggol team but did not enter the nomination centre.

Earlier, Mr Teo had confirmed that he would not recontest Pasir Ris-Changi GRC but did not expressly say that he was retiring.

He had said, “I will not be standing for re-election in Pasir Ris-Changi GRC. I will continue to support PM Lawrence Wong for GE, and remain available to contribute to his team wherever and in whatever way PM Lawrence Wong feels I can best serve.”

There was speculation that the Senior Minister could be placed in another ward in a surprise move before it became clear today that he is indeed retiring.