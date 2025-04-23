Thursday, April 24, 2025
One-on-one fight between Shanmugam and RDU A-team confirmed at Nee Soon GRC

A. Aman
By A. Aman
SINGAPORE: There will be no multi-party fights at Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), with the Red Dot United (RDU) succeeding in keeping the contest with the ruling party a one-on-one battle, after facing interest from other political parties.

RDU has fielded its A-team to the five-member ward, including party chief Ravi Philemon, chairman David Foo, Syed Alwi Ahmad, Pang Heng Chuan, and Sharon Lin. Four of the five candidates are members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

The opposition party is set to face off against a team led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam. Mr Shanmugam is the only known face in the team. He will be joined by four political rookies, Goh Hanyan, Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Jackson Lam, and Lee Hui Ying, after three members of his incumbent team chose to retire prior to the polls.

The makeup of the ruling party team for Nee Soon GRC has reignited longstanding criticisms of the GRC system—a system that many believe allows fresh faces to “ride coattails” into Parliament by being bundled into teams led by heavyweight ministers.

Critics argue that the GRC system—introduced to ensure minority representation in Parliament—has evolved into a mechanism that benefits the ruling party disproportionately. Political newcomers gain a significant electoral advantage by joining a GRC team anchored by a high-profile minister like Mr Shanmugam.

This perceived structural imbalance has led to accusations that the system discourages true electoral competition and limits voter choice.

Some critics argue that voters in a GRC may want to support an experienced incumbent like Mr Shanmugam but may be less confident about endorsing unknown candidates on the same slate, yet they are forced to vote for the entire team as a package.

The RDU, meanwhile, has said that Nee Soon is very important and that it has “fought very hard for the right to go into a one-on-one contest with the PAP.”

Nee Soon GRC was initially facing the possibility of a three-cornered fight, with the People’s Power Party (PPP) also showing interest, until PPP ceded the ward to RDU.

Party chief and Nee Soon GRC candidate Ravi Philemon said, “Why did we fight so hard? Because the message we carry in Nee Soon will be central to the fight we bring in all the constituencies we will contest in.

“We need to restore dignity to our people. We need to ensure that Singapore is a country in which the value of fairness is entrenched. This is about the people. That is what this contest is about.”

