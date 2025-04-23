Thursday, April 24, 2025
26.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
YT screencaps
Featured NewsSingapore PoliticsUncategorized
1 min.Read

West to East, East to West: PAP fields Gan Kim Yong at Punggol GRC and Tan See Leng at CCK GRC

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In a surprise move the People’s Action Party (PAP) pulled off on Nomination Day, Ministers Gan Kim Yong and Tan See Leng have been moved from the constituencies they fronted in the last term of Parliament.

Dr Tan, who was expected to contest Marine Parade GRC, arrived at the nomination centre for Chua Chu Kang GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Bukit Gombak SMC in a motorcade.

Reporters on the ground were expecting to see Chua Chu Kang GRC incumbent Gan Kim Yong at the nomination centre, but the Deputy Prime Minister was spotted instead at the Yusof Ishak Secondary School nomination centre for Punggol and East Coast GRCs.

Mr Gan was later confirmed as part of the PAP’s slate for Punggol GRC, alongside Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling. His team will go up against a Workers’ Party (WP) team comprising four new faces: Harpreet Singh Nehal SC, Alia Mattar, Alexis Dang, and Jackson Au.

- Advertisement -

Dr Tan has been confirmed as the anchor minister for Chua Chu Kang GRC, leading a team comprising Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Jeffrey Siow and Choo Pei Ling. He will face off against a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team featuring A’bas Kasmani, Wendy Low, S Nallakaruppan and Lawrence Pek.

Observers remain curious as to whether the eastward shift for Mr Gan and the westward shift for Dr Tan will pay off. Dr Tan was widely recognised as former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong’s replacement in Marine Parade GRC when he entered politics during the last election.

Mr Gan, meanwhile, had been the incumbent at Choa Chu Kang for close to 20 years, since 2006.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

Topics

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...
In the Hood

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...
Featured News

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...
Singapore News

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...
Featured News

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...
Singapore Politics

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...
Sports

ACL 2 final: Sailors and Sharjah locked in dispute over Jalan Besar Stadium

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a historic Asian...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Business

Singapore financial services professionals see 25% bonus jump

0
SINGAPORE: Bonuses for financial services (FS) professionals in Singapore...

33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

0
SINGAPORE: Teetering on the edge of burnout, a 33-year-old...

‘Ageism is real’: Man in his late 30s says employers prioritise young applicants over qualifications

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man in his late 30s took...

CIMB commits RM10 billion to power cross-border growth in Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone

0
MALAYSIA: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has committed RM10 billion...

Singapore Politics

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...

© The Independent Singapore