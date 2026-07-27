Singapore worker claims company hired a replacement while she was on hospitalisation leave, tells her to return as a part-timer

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean says her employer plans to move her back to a part-time contract after she took hospitalisation leave for major surgery, a decision that would slash her salary by almost half just weeks before she is due to return.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the woman said she had been with the company since July last year. She worked part-time until December 2025 before being offered a full-time role in January 2026.

She explained that she underwent major surgery in June and has been on hospitalisation leave for nearly 40 days. She was expected to return to work in August.

However, recently, she claimed her HR department and manager informed her that they had already hired someone else to fill her full-time position. They allegedly asked her to switch back to a part-time contract instead.

According to the woman, the move would slash her income by almost half. She also said the new arrangement would leave her without a fixed work location and without benefits such as “paid medical leave, annual leave, or double pay during public holidays.”

“I have kids and I need all my leaves. It’s saddening that the company did this… Please advise.”

“That replacement should be the part-timer and not you”

Rather than showing sympathy, a number of commenters took the company’s side, questioning why she expected her full-time position to still be waiting for her after more than a month on hospitalisation leave.

One said, “You already got 40 days paid MC from the company, and you still want more? If I’m the company, I will just fire you.”

Another wrote, “Wow, you think the world revolves around you? Company need to wait for you?”

A third added, “What do you want the company to do? Hold your job open until you get back? This is a fast-paced world. You can reject whatever offers your company is offering you now ….. If they want you to leave, trust me, they will have 1001 ways to make you leave….. Deep down you know what I said is right…..”

Others disagreed, saying the company should not have downgraded her to a part-time role while she was on hospitalisation leave.

They pointed out that employees are legally entitled to such leave under Singapore law.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employees covered by the Employment Act who have worked for their employer for at least three months are entitled to paid hospitalisation leave.

A netizen explained, “An employer generally should not penalise an employee simply because they are legitimately on certified medical leave. While businesses may hire temporary staff to cover your duties, that does not necessarily mean they can unilaterally replace you or reduce your employment status because you became ill.”

Another added, “If you had informed your company in advance of your surgery and period of absence, that replacement should be the part-timer and not you, don’t think your company has the right to convert you instead.”/TISG

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