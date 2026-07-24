Why does Lau Pa Sat get so much hate? Singaporeans say it’s actually worth visiting

SINGAPORE: Having stood for more than a century, Lau Pa Sat has become one of Singapore’s most iconic hawker centres. Its website proudly lists the many accolades it has picked up over the years, including being named Food and Beverage Retailer of the Year in 2025.

Despite its popularity, Lau Pa Sat has somehow developed an odd reputation online, particularly when it comes to dating. While it remains a must-visit destination for tourists, some Singaporeans, especially men planning first dates, have become hesitant to suggest it, worried they will come across as a cheapskate.

That perception has been fuelled by several viral posts over the past two years.

Last year, an Instagram user mocked a man after he suggested meeting at Lau Pa Sat for a date.

She told him, “Out of all places, you picked that place for a date? Omg.”

In 2024, another woman also went viral after saying she was disgusted that a man had invited her to Lau Pa Sat for their first date.

With the hawker centre repeatedly being painted in a negative light, some Singaporeans have begun questioning whether the criticism is actually deserved.

The discussion started after a Reddit user posted on r/askSingapore, asking, “Anyone else thinks Lau Pa Sat is actually good?”

The user wrote, “I’m going against the grain here, but I think the variety and quality there is generally pretty good. Sure, the prices are higher but not exorbitantly so either. But compared to restaurants in the area, it’s not so bad also.”

Many Redditors agreed.

One commenter said they never understood why centrally located hawker centres are often looked down upon.

“I don’t know why Singaporeans like to [criticised] their centrally located hawker centres. Ironically, it is the centrally located hawker centres with the most local food, since these are the oldest parts of Singapore with history. So yes, Lau Pa Sat or Newton are all pretty good, especially for good old days hawker food like Satay, prata, fried Hokkien mee, BBQ chicken wing and stingray, mee goreng etc.”

“If anyone were to say AMK Ave 3 or Changi Village hawker centre is better, it’s because it’s near their house. There is no need to criticise one hawker center is better than another.”

Another commenter wrote, “It’s especially good for tourists. I don’t understand the insistence on sending them to the very end of nowhere when LPS is perfectly fine for them and is much more enjoyable.”

A third echoed this view, writing: “It’s a good entry to hawker food for tourists; the architecture is beautiful and food is not off the charts but it is decent enough.”

A fourth said, “LPS is awesome now. Many people are still thinking of the old LPS. The new LPS has everything. Like literally, everything, with many Michelin bibs. Sing HK, Yuen Kee, Nana Curry, Qiu Lian, Taliwang, Cu Liang Yu Fen, Butter & Cream, Munchi, Thunder tea rice, Laofuzi, omega pork, putian, ririhong. Amoy and Old Market Street are overrated.”

A fifth added, “As a local, I go there for the satay. People who say it’s a tourist trap have no idea what a ‘tourist trap’ means.”

A few others, however, were not convinced that Lau Pa Sat deserved all the praise.

They felt there are better-value hawker centres around Singapore, with food that’s just as good, if not better.

One user commented, “There is for sure good food in there. But you can find as good or better and for sure cheaper elsewhere.”

Another wrote, “I think it’s okay lor, but I would rather walk to Amoy or Maxwell.”/TISG

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