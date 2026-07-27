A shopper horrified after finding cockroaches inside supermarket pumpkin

SINGAPORE: A supermarket located in Pasir Ris sparked hygienic concerns when a customer found several cockroaches on a pumpkin while shopping in the refrigerated section of the store. The customer was clearly disgusted and shared with the media that she felt nauseous and worried after what happened.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the female customer complained to STOMP and immediately notified the store staff to check. She further admitted that when the cashier saw the cockroaches, the staff screamed and took the affected pumpkin away in a plastic bag.

To make sure that the concern was being addressed, the female customer informed another cashier, who told her to wait. However, no one followed up on the matter. With this, she wanted to escalate the concern to the supermarket manager, but she was unsure how to find him.

“I don’t mean to criticise the supermarket, but I hope to raise public awareness of food hygiene. If the issue can be addressed as soon as possible, it will also ensure the safety of all customers,” the customer declared.

First-time experience

The customer admitted that this was the first time that she had encountered such an experience in a supermarket, and hoped that this could be an eye-opener for the management to conduct a comprehensive inspection and improve its hygiene protocols.

The supermarket management involved in this incident stated that they were aware of the customer complaint and conducted thorough cleaning of the relevant areas.

In similar news related to customer complaints, there was another report where a diner suspected that there was a cockroach in his hospital food.

The man claimed that as he was eating his lunch, he found a black object halfway through his meal and suspected it was a cockroach.

Read more about the news story here.