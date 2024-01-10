SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a two-week closure of the popular Roti Prata restaurant Casuarina Curry following the discovery of a cockroach infestation on the premises, raising serious concerns about food safety standards.

In a statement yesterday (9 Jan), SFA said that Casuarina Curry, located along Casuarina Road in Sembawang Hills Estate, will be closed from 9 to 22 Jan.

Alongside the closure, the establishment’s licensee faces an $800 fine for failing to maintain their premises free of infestation and selling unclean food.

These offences each carried six demerit points and were detected within a 12-month period, leading to penalties. The SFA has a policy that licensees accumulating 12 or more demerit points within the stipulated timeframe may face suspension of their licenses for up to four weeks or even cancellation.

In addition to the fine and suspension, all food handlers at Casuarina Curry are mandated to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume their duties.

Any food hygiene officer working at the affected premises must re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA asserted that it takes a serious view of these offences and reminded food operators to “observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.”

The agency affirmed its commitment to stringent actions against Environmental Public Health Act violations. Licensees, businesses, and food operators are urged to comply with hygiene standards to ensure public safety and prevent such incidents.

Members of the public who witness poor food safety practices in food establishments are encouraged to provide feedback via the SFA’s online feedback form or contact the SFA Contact Centre at 6805-2871.