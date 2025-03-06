SINGAPORE: Yet another vehicle caught fire recently, the third such incident in five days. Videos and photos from the scene captured a car ablaze at Tampines Street 31 on Thursday morning (March 6).

A picture shared on the PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE: Grab, Gojek, Tada & Ryde Facebook page warned motorists to try to avoid the PIE exit at Tampines Ave 2. It showed a car that had been completely gutted by the fire.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident was also shared on the social media pages of SG Road Vigilante. The clip showed personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) putting out the flames that engulfed the car.

A report in The Straits Times says that the SCDF received an alert to the fire at around 7.20 am and that officers used a fire hose reel and a compressed air foam backpack in dealing with the conflagration. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, ST said, adding that what caused the fire is currently being investigated.

Other reports say that the vehicle appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz and that the flames started from its undercarriage.

According to SCDF’s statistics report, which was released last month, there was an increase in vehicle fires in 2024.

A vehicle caught fire also on Wednesday morning (March 5), this time in Jurong West. The fire started in the car’s engine, which SCDF officers were able to put out. The driver of the car was able to get out of their vehicle on time and was unhurt. Clips from the blaze were also shared online.

The incident on March 5 came just a few days after another took the life of one man when his car caught fire along Nicoll Highway. Jeffrey Loh Chong Hao, 37, a director of Chee Song food, died after his Porsche collided with a road barrier and caught fire. Like the incidents on March 5 and 6, this incident was also caught on camera and videos were shared on social media.

Mr Loh’s vehicle also crashed into several other cars, and caused substantial damage to a number of them.

On a related note, a crane truck also caught fire at 35 Tanah Merah Coast Road, the site of the upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5, in the early morning hours on Tuesday (March 4), ST reported. SCDF said it received an alert concerning the incident at around 4:45 am that morning. No injuries were reported from the incident. /TISG

