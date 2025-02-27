SINGAPORE: The driver of a black Audi sports car registered in Singapore was nowhere to be found after reportedly being responsible for a mishap that damaged four other cars.

The incident occurred in the early evening on Tuesday (Feb 26) near KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Photos of the damaged vehicles were shared on Facebook on Tuesday night and Wednesday (Feb 26). A video of the aftermath of the collision was also posted on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel.

It showed heavy damage to the front part of the Audi, which had its airbags activated during the collision. In one video, a young woman dressed in a white top and shorts can be seen being helped out of the car by bystanders from the driver’s side.

Some of the other vehicles appeared to have been damaged on both front and rear sides. Even parts of the sidewalk were destroyed due to the impact, and debris was scattered everywhere.

A sizable crowd can be seen at the site of the mishap, with some people looking angry. Fortunately, no one seemed to have been injured in the collision.

However, according to a report in Shin Min Daily News, the woman in white left the scene with a dog in her arms shortly after the accident. The report added that a man came and took some items from the black Audi before leaving quickly.

Zhang Yonghua, 44, who had been eating at a diner nearby, said he saw the Audi going very fast before the collision.

The police at Johor Bahru, who have asked the woman in the video and photos to come forward, confirmed that an accident occurred outside KSL mall at 7.15 pm. According to them, it was caused by the Audi that had been travelling along Jalan Serigala towards Jalan Dato Sulaiman. The police were also able to confirm that no one was seriously injured in the mishap.

After colliding with a white Proton Persona, the driver of the Audi lost control of her vehicle and crashed into three other cars.

The woman has not yet filed a police report. /TISG

