Malaysia

Mercedes Benz goes up in flames in Johor Bahru, driver escapes unharmed

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Mercedes Benz, reportedly registered in Singapore, was engulfed in flames while traveling in Johor Bahru on Christmas morning (25 Dec).

The incident occurred around 9am on Jalan Persiaran Medini 3, Sunway City, Iskandar Puteri.

Eyewitnesses described the fire as intense, with flames quickly consuming the vehicle. Thankfully, the driver managed to escape unharmed, but could do little but watch as the blaze destroyed his car.

Local police have confirmed the incident, verifying that the vehicle involved was a Mercedes Benz. They also stated that the car was not an electric vehicle. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently being investigated by the fire department.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable dangers that can occur on the road. No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.

