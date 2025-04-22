Johor to expand internet, boost 5G, cybersecurity, and digital literacy under RM300M funding

- Advertisement -

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Johor state government on Monday (April 21) to expand the state’s internet coverage, strengthen infrastructure, and raise public awareness on cybersecurity and digital literacy.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said RM300 million (S$90.19 million) will be spent over two years to support the successful implementation of these initiatives, including the expansion of 5G coverage, particularly in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), as reported by Bernama.

The communications minister told a press conference after the MoU ceremony that the initiatives would be carried out immediately. Mr Fadzil said they would be rolled out in phases, with the first move on expanding internet coverage to ensure that areas like the JS-SEZ will have sufficient internet coverage and can fully benefit from the 5G technology.

The strategic collaboration was witnessed by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. Others present were Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, and MCMC executive chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Mr Fadzil added that the collaboration will also focus on improving mobile coverage across Johor to support the use of smart technology and artificial intelligence (AI) by the public, private sector, and government agencies.

He stressed that 5G access, especially in major cities and areas with data centres, is crucial for pushing forward the state’s economic growth and digital transformation.

He noted that other initiatives include training programmes to help locals take part in the digital economy, along with efforts to raise awareness in promoting the safe use of technology.

Johor’s 5G coverage is currently at 84%, Mr Mohamad Fazli said. He said the MoU is key to improving security in Johor, which plans to install more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across four local authorities to help curb crime, traffic issues and more, and upgrade 4G to 5G coverage in 1,169 industrial areas, including the JS-SEZ.

He added that Sultan Ibrahim Stadium will also see enhanced 5G Internet access. /TISG

