Two winners snag $13.48 million jackpot, after last three draws went unwon

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 7, 2025

SINGAPORE: After three consecutive draws without a first-prize winner, the highly anticipated Toto jackpot was finally won on 6 March, with two lucky bets sharing a S$13.48 million prize.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the winning numbers for the 9:33 PM draw were 19, 33, 35, 38, 46, 49, with an additional number of 39. The first-prize pool, amounting to S$13,487,329, was split between two winning bets, each securing S$6,743,664.

One of the winning bets was placed via the Singapore Pools website using the QuickPick System 7 Entry method, while the other was purchased through an iTOTO System 12 bet.

This marks the first time in three draws that the jackpot has been won, following a streak of unclaimed prizes since 24 February. The jackpot had snowballed past S$10 million before finally being claimed in the latest draw.

Toto remains one of Singapore’s most popular lottery games, with millions of players hoping to strike it rich. Singapore Pools encourages participants to play responsibly and check their results via its official website.

