AI-powered aid that can catch an elderly person the moment they fall shown off at Tampines

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) took centre stage in Tampines this week as residents got a glimpse of how emerging technologies could help tackle everyday challenges, from supporting seniors and persons with disabilities to improving access to community services.

Among the innovations showcased at Tampines’ first AI exhibition were an AI-powered walking aid capable of detecting and responding when an elderly user falls, smart glasses that can verbally describe a user’s surroundings, and an AI voice assistant designed to help senior citizens navigate digital services more confidently.

The exhibition featured solutions developed through a month-long hackathon that ran from April 25. Participants were tasked with addressing real-world issues raised by Tampines residents, including seniors, students, community leaders and persons with disabilities.

The challenges ranged from helping residents locate services more easily to overcoming communication barriers caused by differences in language and dialect.

More than 40 teams from secondary schools, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics, and universities took part in the competition, producing a range of AI-driven solutions aimed at improving daily life in the community.

One of the projects on display was Luna, a prototype voice-based AI assistant developed by students from Temasek Polytechnic. The tool is intended to help seniors adapt to an increasingly digital society by providing guided assistance when using mobile applications on their smartphones.

Recognising that many older users find typing on touchscreens difficult, Luna allows users to simply state what they want to do. Whether ordering food delivery or booking a ride, the assistant then guides them through each step of the process on screen. Users regain control when sensitive actions such as payments are required.

The system is powered by SEA-LION, short for Southeast Asian Languages in One Network, an open-source large language model developed in Singapore and trained on languages commonly used across the region. This enables Luna to switch seamlessly between English, Mandarin, Malay, Tamil and Singlish, making it accessible to a wider range of users.

Other hackathon entries included AI-based detection systems designed to identify improperly parked or abandoned bicycles, as well as wearable devices capable of recognising when an elderly person has fallen.

Beyond the competition showcase, visitors to the exhibition were also introduced to a variety of AI technologies from companies, educational institutions and community organisations. These included humanoid robots, AI-powered translation glasses and robotic exoskeletons.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who attended the event as guest of honour, said he hopes the exhibition will help residents better understand AI and its practical applications.

Mr Masagos, who is also a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC, encouraged residents to begin exploring AI through simple everyday uses, such as trying AI chatbots instead of conventional search engines.

He noted that building familiarity and confidence with AI is an important first step as Singapore seeks to encourage more workers and businesses to incorporate the technology into their operations.

“The familiarity and confidence in using AI is a first step, before we can talk about what else (a Singaporean) can do as a worker,” he said.

The AI initiative will continue beyond the exhibition. Community clubs across Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC will be offering a curated series of AI-related courses designed for residents of different ages and abilities.