Tattered Singapore flag spotted hanging outside Hougang HDB unit ahead of National Day

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have voiced concern after a badly worn Singapore flag was spotted hanging from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Hougang ahead of the National Day celebrations.

The issue came to light after an eyewitness shared a photograph showing what appeared to be a faded, torn and tattered national flag displayed at Block 178B Hougang Street 12. The individual said the flag was seen on July 23 and questioned whether it met the official guidelines governing the display of the national flag.

Speaking to Stomp, the eyewitness said the flag had been left hanging despite its poor condition.

“The flag appears to be badly damaged and has been left displayed in this condition,” he said.

With the National Day period approaching, he said he was uncertain whether displaying the flag in such a state complied with the relevant rules. He also described the sight as “disrespectful”, adding that the national flag “should always be displayed with dignity and respect”.

The incident has drawn attention, with some pointing out that the person who displayed such a flag is contravening official guidelines governing how the flag should be treated while on display.

According to the National Heritage Board’s guidelines on the use of the Singapore flag, the flag should be cleaned whenever it becomes dirty and replaced if it is faded or torn.

The guidelines also state that any national flag that is worn out or damaged should be disposed of properly by placing it inside a sealed black trash bag before discarding it. It should not be left visible in rubbish bins.