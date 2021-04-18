Clementi food stall staff places raw chicken on wet floor, ‘not the first time’ says eyewitness

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of raw chickens placed on the “dirty wet floor” of a food stall at Clementi is circulating online, garnering alarm from netizens.

Member of the public Haider Maíl took to Facebook on Friday (Apr 16) to warn others of a food stall at Block 325 Clementi Avenue 5 practising unhygienic food preparation methods.

“To my non-Muslim friends who lives in Clementi, do take note of this Hua Zai roasted duck stall,” said the concerned individual.

He attached a photo of what appears to be raw chickens placed on the floor of the stall.

- Advertisement -

“Bloody unhygienic,” wrote Mr Haider. He noted that this was not the first time he witnessed the stall placing raw chickens on the “dirty, wet floor.”

“Today, I managed to snap this pic (sic) while waiting for my order to be ready for delivery,” added the Facebook user.

With over 5,300 shares to date, netizens showed alarm regarding such practices and urged for a report to made to the authorities. Netizens also tagged the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in the post.

Others thanked Mr Haider for letting them know of the incident, while some noted the irony that the stall also had the SG Clean sign posted in front.

According to a Stomp report, SFA is aware of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation processes,” said SFA.

“Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details.”

The agency added it would “not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if we have obtained sufficient evidence.” /TISG

Read related: Mos Burger staff given warning, sent for refresher training after handling customer’s food with bare hands

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg