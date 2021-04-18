Home News In the Hood Clementi food stall staff places raw chicken on wet floor, 'not the...

Clementi food stall staff places raw chicken on wet floor, ‘not the first time’ says eyewitness

The netizen attached a photo of what appears to be raw chickens placed on the floor of the stall.

Photo: FB screengrab/Haider Maíl

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of raw chickens placed on the “dirty wet floor” of a food stall at Clementi is circulating online, garnering alarm from netizens.

Member of the public Haider Maíl took to Facebook on Friday (Apr 16) to warn others of a food stall at Block 325 Clementi Avenue 5 practising unhygienic food preparation methods.

“To my non-Muslim friends who lives in Clementi, do take note of this Hua Zai roasted duck stall,” said the concerned individual.

He attached a photo of what appears to be raw chickens placed on the floor of the stall.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Haider Maíl

“Bloody unhygienic,” wrote Mr Haider. He noted that this was not the first time he witnessed the stall placing raw chickens on the “dirty, wet floor.”

“Today, I managed to snap this pic (sic) while waiting for my order to be ready for delivery,” added the Facebook user.

With over 5,300 shares to date, netizens showed alarm regarding such practices and urged for a report to made to the authorities. Netizens also tagged the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in the post.

Others thanked Mr Haider for letting them know of the incident, while some noted the irony that the stall also had the SG Clean sign posted in front.

Photo: FB screengrab/Haider Maíl

According to a Stomp report, SFA is aware of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation processes,” said SFA.

“Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details.”

The agency added it would “not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if we have obtained sufficient evidence.” /TISG

Read related: Mos Burger staff given warning, sent for refresher training after handling customer’s food with bare hands

Mos Burger staff given warning, sent for refresher training after handling customer’s food with bare hands

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Singapore economy posted 0.2% growth on a year-on-year basis: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore — The Singapore economy has begun slowly recovering in the new year. According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), based on advance estimates, the Singapore economy grew by 0.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter...
View Post
Featured News

Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh outlines reasons for hope amid 4G succession crisis

Singapore—In a piece for new media outfit thehomeground.asia, writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh argues that there are “reasons” for hope in spite of the shock waves the country received last week over the PAP’s leadership succession. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching shares 7 posts by Chan Chun Sing in 15 minutes

Singapore – Temasek Holdings chief executive and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife Madam Ho Ching shared nine Facebook posts by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chung Sing on Tuesday (April 13), seven of them within 15 minutes. Madam Ho, known to be...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent