Mos Burger staff given warning, sent for refresher training after handling customer’s food with bare hands

Japanese fast food chain Mos Burger has revealed that an employee who prepared food with his bare hands was given a stern warning and sent for a refresher training course.

The employee’s act was caught on camera by a patron who visited Mos Burger at the Tai Seng outlet on 26 Jan. The customer, who identified himself as Kelvin to citizen journalism portal Stomp, told the publication that he was at the outlet around 3pm and had made a takeaway order.

Kelvin grew concerned when he spotted an employee handling his food with his bare hands and decided to film the employee. In the video he took, the staff can be seen preparing and packing a burger without any gloves on.

Revealing that he disposed the food he received, Kelvin told Stomp: “I didn’t confront the staff but threw my food away. I subsequently gave feedback to Mos Burger and they apologised.”

A Mos Burger spokesperson affirmed that the chain takes such a serious view of such incidents and prioritises the safety and well being of its customers. The representative said:

“We have conducted a thorough investigation on this incident. We have given the team member involved a stern warning and sent him for a Food Hygiene and Safety Refresher Training. We have also reinforced the hygiene practices with our restaurants.”

The spokesperson added that Mos Burger has been in touch with Kelvin, to assure him and keep him abreast of the actions that have been taken.

