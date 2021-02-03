Home News SilkAir merges with Singapore Airlines

SilkAir merges with Singapore Airlines

The move marks the end of 30 years of SilkAir as a separate, regional wing of Singapore Airlines

Source: Screenshot from Facebook / Singapore Airlines

SilkAir, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has ceased operations, merging with (SIA) to become one airline.

SilkAir operated as SIA’s regional arm, serving short-haul flights to countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In a post on SilkAir’s Facebook page on January 28, the regional airline announced that it will continue its journey as Singapore Airlines. In the video shared, a SilkAir stewardess can be seen changing her aqua-blue uniform to don SIA’s kebaya.

There have been talks of a merger since 2018, but it was just officially announced.

The move marks the end of 30 years of SilkAir as a separate, regional wing of Singapore Airlines, a TimeOut article reported.

The merger is scheduled for completion in the 2021/22 financial year.

With this merger, all Star Alliance members will be able to receive the same benefits and quality of service as in SIA, including in-flight entertainment, which does away with the burden of bringing one’s own devices and struggling with internal WiFi.

Previously, as SilkAir was not a Star Alliance carrier, it did not confer some benefits one could normally get from “elite tiers”.

Individuals that were able to access priority treatment on SilkAir flights were Krisflyer Gold/ PPS/ Solitaire members.

Both the carriers will operate under the same SIA name. /TISG

