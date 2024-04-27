Looking for a healing trip outside of Singapore? Explore Kluang, formerly known as Keluang, a town celebrated for its farms but offers so much more. Discover vibrant street art, sample local coffee, hike scenic mountains, and try releasing lanterns for good fortune.

Here are some must-not-miss spots for your healing trip in Kluang!

1. Kluang Rail Coffee

Location: KTM, Jalan Station, 86000 Kluang, Johor

Start your healing journey at Kluang Rail Coffee, where the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee welcomes you.

Kluang Rail Coffee has been a beloved spot since 1938. Situated at the railway station, it’s known for its classic kopi (RM3 or S$0.85) and tasty roti bakar (RM3.20 or S$0.91).

Try their famous kaya toasts too, often hailed by tourists as “to die for.” Or their mee hoon soup for a hearty meal.

They are open daily from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Definitely a great place to begin your day in Kluang.

2. Kluang Coffee Powder Factory

Location: 76, Jalan Besar, Kampung Yap Tau Sah, 86000 Kluang, Johor

For coffee lovers, a visit to Kluang Coffee Powder Factory is a must! They have different types of coffee, all made with top-quality ingredients and a special roast.

Open on weekdays from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Saturdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Just a 5-minute drive from the train station, it’s an easy stop to make.

You can join their guided tours to learn about coffee production and explore various coffee beans for sale, like the local Liberica (RM46 or S$13.11) or South American Arabica (RM38 or S$10.83) varieties in 500g bags.

Don’t miss a sip of Kluang coffee and grab some as a souvenir!

3. Kluang Street Art

Location: 25 Jalan Merdeka, Kluang 86000 Malaysia

Kluang Street Art is a vibrant addition to the city’s downtown area! Wander through the alleys of Kluang adorned with colourful wall murals and 3D art, totaling up to 24 unique pieces.

Each mural tells a story, showcasing different aspects of Kluang’s culture. Don’t forget your camera – these stunning creations are perfect for your Instagram feed! While exploring, take a break to enjoy, perhaps another cup of coffee in the area.

4. UK Farm

Location: Plot 8, Projek Pertanian Moden Kluang, KM13 Jalan Batu Pahat, Kluang 86000, Johor, Malaysia

Experience the excitement of the Sheep Challenge at UK Farm Agro Resort! For just RM8 (S$2.28) per person, challenge yourself to round up a flock of sheep in under 3 minutes. Oh it sure is tougher than it sounds! Successful challengers even win a prize. You can also gather your friends or family – teams of 3 are welcome.

Don’t miss out on other activities like horse riding, passionfruit juice making, and horse carting. Plus, enjoy unique experiences like campfires, night tours, and releasing Kong Ming lanterns for good fortune.

The farm is open daily from 9:00am – 6:00pm but touring hours are only till 5:00pm. For the prices of each activity, check here.

5. Gunung Lambak

For adventurers seeking a scenic trek, Gunung Lambak is a must-visit destination! Gunung Lambak is a favourite hiking spot for both locals and tourists. The hike takes less than 2 hours. However, be prepared for steep trails, but ropes are provided for assistance, and wear sturdy hiking shoes for muddy sections.

There are multiple trekking paths to the summit, each varying in difficulty. When you reach the summit, you can enjoy a stunning view of Kluang city from 510 metres above sea level.

The mountain also features a recreational water park at its foothills, perfect for picnics and swimming. Though the water park may be a bit rundown, it doesn’t deter visitors seeking a natural getaway.

End your healing trip at Hill & Heal after your hike, a charming café nestled at the mountain’s foot with a serene ambiance, known for their tagline “A hill which heal ur inner heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shahirahzai

The cafe serves drinks like hot coconut latte (RM13.90 or S$3.95), hot peppermint latte(RM13.90 or S$3.95), and hot matcha latte (RM12.90 or S$3.67). They also have a hearty dish like hummus with greencurry chicken breast (RM15.90 or S$4.52) or peanut butter banana toast (RM13.90 or S$3.95) for those who enjoy something sweeter than savoury. For a thorough look at their menu, check here.

The cafe operates only on Fridays to Sundays, from 8am to 4pm. Whether you’re in their glasshouse or outdoors, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the surrounding scenery. /TISG

