SINGAPORE: A tourist recently shared her surprise on social media about being charged S$28 for a haircut and hair wash at a salon in Toa Payoh. She noted, “Now the price outside was like 10 SGD for non-members. After the haircut, which did include a hair wash, I was charged S$28.” Puzzled, she asked, “Is that the normal price here?”

This post quickly gained attention from Singaporeans online. While many revealed a range of prices, the majority said that paying S$28 for both haircut and hair wash is normal. One user commented, “Heartland salon pricing?! Probably alright.” Another agreed, adding, “Hair wash and haircut for S$28 is normal. Haircut is usually S$10 to S$15.”

A commenter suggested a cheaper alternative for the same service, saying, “Snip Avenue charges around S$18 for both washing and cut.” Another user noted that the hair wash likely increased the cost, saying, “It’s probably not the haircut that made up the bulk of the cost. It’s the hair wash. Most people I know don’t wash their hair after the haircut. They go home to wash their hair,” he said.

Some users warned against salons that offer memberships, suggesting they often come with hidden costs. “They will try and force you to pay for membership. They will put some big sign to lure people thinking that’s the price you pay, but like you said, end up paying a different price because you’re not a member. They will upsell packages,” she explained. Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “Salons that offer ‘memberships’ don’t make sense.”

One commenter left a practical tip, suggesting a visit to Little India for a cheap haircut. He said, “Go to Indian barbers in Little India; you can get an S$8 haircut that looks like S$50.” /TISG

Read also: Did inflation get to haircuts? Singaporean asks, “1% increase in GST, why Kcuts increase by 15%?”

Featured image by Depositphotos