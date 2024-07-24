SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has won the Travel + Leisure readers’ World’s Best Awards survey an eyewatering 11 times.

This year, however, while it was dethroned by up-and-comer Istanbul Airport, for many travellers, Changi is still the gold standard when it comes to airports.

As one voter wrote, “Changi is a true example of what airport standards should be at a minimum. I have been traveling through this airport for 30+ years, and it’s always kept its high standards. Always fondly go back.”

More than 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers participated in this year’s survey of hotels, cities, cruise lines, and others, including airports.

These were rated based on the following: access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, and shopping and design.

Only the top two “favourite” airports received a score over 90. Istanbul Airport, which jumped six spots from last year’s ranking, received a score of 95.79, while Changi Aiport came in at a very close second, with a score of 94.32.

Rounding out the top five are Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (88.65), the United Arab Emirates Dubai International Airport (88.02), and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport (85.97).

Interestingly, Asia and the Middle East dominated this year’s list, with Abu Dhabi International Airport (85.94), Haneda (Tokyo International) Airport (85.84), Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (84.87), Hong Kong International Airport (84.81), and Osaka International Airport (83.53) ranked sixth to tenth.

However, travellers appear to recognize that Singapore’s Changi Airport is a cut above the rest. Indeed, Travel + Leisure has already designated Changi Airport as a World’s Best Awards Hall of Fame honoree.

On Wednesday (July 24), the Sydney Morning Herald published an opinion piece on Changi Airport titled, “Airport review: Forget the rankings, this is truly the world’s best airport.”

The author of the piece, Ben Groundwater, acknowledged that 12-time winner Changi was the runner-up to Doha’s Hamad International Airport at the 2024 World Airport Awards earlier this year but wondered why.

The food offerings at Changi’s Terminal 3 alone were the same number as at Hamad, but the variant of cuisine at Changi was far superior.

“And again, that’s just T3. There’s also Singapore Food Street in T3, a rough recreation of Singapore’s classic hawker centres, featuring outlets of much-loved local stands such as Tai Wah Pork Noodle, and Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun.

Several are open 24 hours,” he enthused.

“How is this not the world’s No.1 airport? Doha is slick and modern and very pretty, but Changi is streets ahead in terms of its dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

T3 on its own would be the world’s best airport, but then you have three more passenger terminals, and the Jewel. Call off the fight.” /TISG

Featured image: Depositphotos