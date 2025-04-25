PSP leaders assert PAP 4G has “lost its way”

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leaders stressed their belief that the ruling party’s fourth-generation leadership has lost its way at the party’s maiden rally for the 2025 General Election.

Speaking at the Catholic High School ground in Marymount Single Member Constituency (SMC), PSP chief Leong Mun Wai cited the leakage of identity card numbers by a government statutory board as one example of how the 4G team is not like their forebears and how there appears to be a lack of communication and coordination between government departments.

Vice Chair Hazel Poa pointed out in her speech that although the long-term one-party dominance has ensured policy continuity and promoted stability, it has also weakened the political competitiveness of the ruling party. She added that meritocracy can only continue to exist if there is fair competition.

The most anticipated speech of the night was the one by PSP founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock. Dr Tan, a former ruling party backbencher, reminded supporters of how he quit the People’s Action Party (PAP) and formed an opposition party after he felt his former party had lost its direction.

He pointed out that in the past, PAP MPs came from all walks of life, but now they mainly come from the civil service and the military. He said he believes that this is dangerous and will form collective blind thinking and make it impossible to change policies from within the system.

Dr Tan, Mr Leong, and Ms Poa are contesting Jurong West-West Coast GRC. The contest is expected to be one of the closest fights in this election, especially given the team’s impressive 48.31 % slice of pie from GE2020.