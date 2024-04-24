SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines currently holds the title of World’s Best Airline, an award given out annually by global airline and airport review website Skytrax.

In 2023, SIA also won awards for World’s Best First Class, Best First Class Airline Seat, and Best First Class Airline Amenities.

It was the fifth time SIA was ranked number one in the 23 years since Skytrax began handing out awards, unseating seven-time first-placer Qatar Airways from the pole position.

Qatar’s flagship carrier ranked second in 2023, with ANA, Emirates, and Japan Airlines ranking third to fifth, respectively.

Not only that, Scoot, a fully-owned subsidiary of SIA, was also named the World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for the second year in a row.

The secret to SIA’s success is the experience passengers get.

In today’s world of high air ticket prices, uncomfortable seats, unruly travellers, flight delays, baggage problems, and other related issues, making flyers feel seen and heard is key for any carrier.

“Singapore Airlines’ success has been fuelled by its dedication to customer service. In-flight menus in all classes of service offer gourmet meals created by a panel of internationally renowned chefs, and all customers can enjoy the carrier’s state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system, which offers a wide choice of movies, music, and games,” says Skytrax.

“Together with its budget carrier arm, Scoot, Singapore Airlines operates a fleet of more than 180 aircraft, with a combined passenger network that spans more than 110 destinations,” it added.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines who received the World’s Best Airline award on behalf of the Airline in Paris last June, called the award “a testament to the indomitable spirit” of those who work for SIA.

He noted that they “worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel. That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic as a leading international airline.”

Mr Goh also gave a shoutout to SIA’s customers for their “enduring loyalty to and affection for Singapore Airlines.

During the pandemic, their support and encouragement gave us the strength and determination to overcome the unprecedented challenges.

Today, as we recover from the pandemic, we are firmly committed to innovating and investing in industry-leading products and services and ensuring that SIA continues to offer our customers a world-class travel experience.”

During the pandemic, SIA and Scoot received the highest 5-star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating after the health and safety measures for customers and staff during all travel processes underwent a thorough evaluation.

Scoot was the first low-cost carrier to be awarded the 5-star rating from Skytrax. /TISG

