If you’re thinking about a trip with your loved ones, Pontian might just be the perfect destination.

Visit Pontian for an immersive experience in nature and a taste of some of its local produce while enjoying it with your friends and family. Here are some places in Pontian you and your loved ones might enjoy exploring together!

1. Nictar Farm

Location: PTD 10822, Batu 24, Pontian Kecil, Malaysia, 81500

Nictar Farm in Pontian boasts endless pineapple plantations, cultivating a variety of juicy and sweet pineapples.

This farm’s soft swamp soil yields juicier and sweeter fruits than elsewhere. Alongside pineapples, they produce pineapple juices, honey, and chilli sauce.

Visitors are welcome to navigate the plantation, pick and enjoy fresh pineapples, and engage in workshops focused on pineapple fibres. The farm also offers interactions with bees, showcasing their role in pollination and honey production.

2. Platform Coffee & Homestay

Location: Lorong A-4, Taman Sri Pekan Nenas, 81500 Pekan Nanas, Johor, Malaysia

The Platform Homestay in Pekan Nanas offers travellers a unique and charming accommodation option.

Nestled in a residential area, the homestay stands out with its distinctive wooden signboard and delicately decorated interiors. Guests can unwind in the courtyard on tatami mats and savour the homestay’s signature coffee.

The tranquil ambience and thoughtful design elements create a nostalgic atmosphere, inviting guests to relax and immerse themselves in the surroundings. Plus, they also have a clay workshop!

3. Coxn Cafe

Location: Bt. 39,Kampung Rimba Terjun, Pontian, Malaysia, 82000

Coxn Cafe, located in a picturesque village in Pontian, offers a delightful dining experience by the seaside. Its panoramic view of the sea, soothing waves, and stunning sunsets serve as a perfect backdrop for enjoying a meal.

The cafe’s menu features diverse Western cuisine, desserts, and refreshing beverages.

It is an ideal spot for romantic dates, family gatherings, and birthday celebrations. The cafe’s scenic setting and friendly service ensure a memorable dining experience for visitors.

4. Uncle Tan Orchard Stingless Bee Farm

Location: Lot 569, Lorong Parit Bilal Laut, Rambah, Jalan Kukup, Pontian, Malaysia, 82000

Uncle Tan Orchard Stingless Bee Farm in Pontian offers an immersive experience in nature and beekeeping. Visitors can explore the orchard, home to over 26 types of local fruits and six species of stingless bees.

The friendly and knowledgeable owner, Mr Tan, guides tours that provide insights into beekeeping practices and the role of bees in ecosystem conservation.

The farm also offers a range of products made from propolis and honey, including health supplements and skincare items. Plus, visitors can sample delicious fruits and learn about sustainable agriculture.

So how can you go to Pontian from Singapore?

To travel from Singapore to Pontian by bus, board the Causeway Link Bus CW4 at Jurong East Interchange, then proceed to the Pontian Bus Terminal in Johor, Malaysia.

The bus operates from Monday to Friday, except for Singapore holidays, with a maximum fare of S$5 or RM8. Upon arrival at Pontian Bus Terminal, taxis are available to transport you to your desired destination within Pontian.

If you wish to drive with friends or family, you can do so too!

Enjoy Pontian with your loved ones! /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos