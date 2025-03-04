MALAYSIA: Malaysian travellers heading to South Korea can now submit their electronic arrival card (e-Arrival Card) online before their trip. This new system replaces the traditional paper arrival card, making the immigration process faster and more convenient. Instead of filling out forms upon arrival, travellers can now complete the process in advance, reducing queues and wait times at immigration checkpoints.

The e-Arrival Card is free and must be completed within three days before arriving in South Korea. It is a requirement for all international visitors, except South Korean residents, K-ETA holders, and airline crew members. With the shift towards digital documentation, South Korea aims to enhance efficiency while ensuring a smoother experience for travellers.

A quicker and more convenient system for Malaysians

For Malaysians, the introduction of the e-Arrival Card brings several benefits. Submitting the form in advance means spending less time at immigration and avoiding the hassle of filling out paper forms during the flight or at the airport. The process is entirely online, requiring travellers to enter their passport details, flight or ship information, accommodation address, contact details, and email address.

Another advantage is the multilingual support available on the official e-Arrival Card website. The system is designed to accommodate a diverse range of travellers, offering language options in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Russian.

While the e-Arrival Card is now available, South Korea has set a transition period to allow travellers to adapt. According to SAYS, visitors can still use the traditional paper arrival card if they prefer until Dec 31, 2025. After this date, online submission will become mandatory. This extended period provides flexibility, allowing ample time to adjust before paper forms are completely phased out.

How to submit your e-Arrival Card

Submitting the e-Arrival Card is a simple and straightforward process. Travellers need to visit the official South Korean e-Arrival Card website and fill in the required details, including passport information, flight or ship details, accommodation address in South Korea, contact number, and email address. Once the form is submitted, it remains valid for 72 hours. If a traveller does not enter South Korea within that period, they will need to submit a new form.

One of the most convenient features of the e-Arrival Card is that it allows a single submission to include up to nine additional travellers. This is particularly beneficial for families and groups travelling together, as it eliminates the need for each individual to fill out separate forms.

Furthermore, travellers do not need to print or present a PDF copy of their submission upon arrival. Immigration officers can access the information digitally, making the process even more seamless.

For those travelling with children under 14 years old, a family member must submit the form on their behalf. This ensures that younger travellers can still be processed smoothly without any additional steps required at immigration.

Making travel to South Korea hassle-free

By shifting to an online system, South Korea is making entry procedures more efficient while improving the experience for visitors. For Malaysians, the ease of online submission, multilingual support, and the flexibility of a transition period make this change highly beneficial. Submitting the e-Arrival Card before departure not only saves time but also ensures a stress-free arrival, allowing travellers to focus on enjoying their trip to South Korea.

