MALAYSIA: Kuala Lumpur is considering congestion charges as a potential solution to escalating traffic congestion, as outlined in the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Master Plan 2040 (PITKL 2040). Authorities are currently conducting a study to evaluate the effectiveness of such charges in reducing vehicle numbers and improving the city’s public transport system.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed that the study’s findings would be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Road Traffic Congestion (JKMKJR) before making a final decision.

“I would like to inform that congestion charges are among the measures outlined in the PITKL 2040 to address traffic congestion,” she said, reported the New Straits Times (NST). She added that the study is being conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation.

The study will also assess the economic implications of congestion pricing, ensuring that any potential policy is both effective and equitable for road users. This will avoid disproportionately affecting lower-income drivers who rely on private vehicles due to inefficient public transport.

Traffic hotspots highlight the urgency of intervention

One of Kuala Lumpur’s most congested routes, Jalan Tun Razak, is a prime example of the city’s worsening traffic situation. According to Dr Zaliha, an average of 4,000 vehicles pass through the stretch in front of Hospital Kuala Lumpur every hour.

The road, which forms part of Middle Ring Road 1, is a critical artery connecting Jalan Ampang, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Bukit Bintang, and Jalan Yahya Petra. Vehicles from these major roads converge onto Jalan Tun Razak before continuing towards Jalan Pahang in Setapak, Jalan Kuching, and the Sultan Iskandar Expressway.

With multiple intersections causing traffic bottlenecks, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), police, and highway concessionaires have implemented measures to ease congestion, such as optimising traffic flow at key intersections and widening the Jalan Tun Razak–Sultan Iskandar Expressway bridge. Additionally, a direct access ramp from Jalan Tun Razak to the Duke 2 Highway is planned to help divert vehicles away from the congested Jalan Pahang Roundabout.

Despite these efforts, the sheer volume of traffic persists and more comprehensive solutions, such as congestion charges, are still needed to manage the city’s growing transportation demands.

Economic implications of congestion charges

One of the key factors under consideration is the economic impact of congestion pricing on road users and businesses. Traffic congestion is not just a daily inconvenience but also a significant financial drain on the economy. A study by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd in 2020 estimated that traffic congestion led to losses amounting to RM20 billion (S$6 billion)

Internationally, cities such as London and Singapore have successfully implemented congestion charges, using the revenue generated to invest in public transport infrastructure. However, Kuala Lumpur’s case will require careful planning to ensure that the policy does not negatively impact lower-income road users.

Public transport improvements are essential

For congestion charges to be a viable solution, Kuala Lumpur must first address existing weaknesses in its public transportation system.

Currently, issues such as overcrowding, inconsistent service frequency, and limited coverage areas discourage many commuters from relying on public transport. If congestion charges are introduced without significant improvements in these areas, there is a risk of public backlash and reduced effectiveness of the policy.

Public concerns over cost and fairness

The idea of congestion charges has sparked mixed reactions, with many expressing frustration over the potential financial burden. One Reddit user commented, “Ah yes. More charges. Of course. Let’s add more charges to everything. We [are] gonna become Singapore at this rate with how everything gotta get charged.”

This sentiment reflects a broader concern that Malaysians are facing an increasing number of charges in various aspects of life, making living costs more expensive.

In the same comment thread, a sceptical user responded: “People complain about [traffic] jam. This is a method that many countries around the world use successfully. So which do you want more? Jam or something else?” This comment shows how people tend to complain over every proposed policy to help solve existing problems.

The original commenter replied, “Eh, I didn’t exactly say I’m against it. I’m just implying that it’s a convenient, whatever-works method, like adding more lanes to a highway. A lazy fix. It still won’t solve the problem because we’re too car-centric, and who cares about people without public transport access, right?”

The success of congestion pricing in other cities has largely depended on reinvesting the revenue into better public transport infrastructure. If Kuala Lumpur follows a similar model, ensuring that funds are directed towards expanding bus and rail services, the policy could eventually provide long-term benefits for all commuters. However, failing to do so could deepen existing inequalities, making daily travel even more difficult for lower-income residents.

A crucial step towards sustainable urban mobility

As Kuala Lumpur moves towards its PITKL 2040 vision, congestion charges could significantly contribute to shaping a more sustainable urban transport system. However, their success will depend on a well-integrated approach that includes infrastructure upgrades, enhanced public transport, and careful economic considerations.

The ongoing feasibility study will provide key insights into whether congestion pricing can be an effective solution for Kuala Lumpur, setting the stage for major policy decisions that will impact the city’s future mobility. Authorities must ensure that the policy is not just another financial burden but a well-balanced solution that ultimately benefits all road users if implemented.

