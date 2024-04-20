Batu Pahat, known as the ‘chiselled stone’ town in Johor, Malaysia, is rich in natural beauty and history.

From its picturesque beaches to culturally rich temples, there’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy. Let’s check out what this town can offer!

1. Pantai Minyak Beku

Location: 83000, Jalan Minyak Beku, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia

Pantai Minyak Beku is a popular destination, about 10km south of town near Sungai Batu Pahat’s mouth. Despite its name meaning “beach of the coagulated oil,” it’s free of oil stains today.

While not suitable for swimming, Pantai Minyak Beku is a good spot for taking photos and having picnics. And make sure not to miss the beautiful sunset!

Visitors can also relax at nearby coffee shops and explore Perigi Batu Pahat. During durian season, you can try some local durians at a reasonable price.

2. Chong Long Gong Temple

Location: 81, Kampung Segenting, Batu Pahat, 83030 Bandar Penggaram, Johor, Malaysia

The Chong Long Gong Temple is a culturally rich site in the fishing village of Segenting, Minyak Beku, Johor, Malaysia. It’s famed for its stunning coastal setting, perfect for photography and experiencing local culture.

The highlight of the place is the legendary fortune fish, a six-foot-long Arapaima. Locals believe touching it brings good fortune, drawing tourists seeking blessings and cultural immersion. The temple also offers educational insights.

Dedicated to various deities like Fu De Zheng God, Nezha, and Dragon Sea Emperor, the temple holds cultural significance, making it a must-visit in Batu Pahat.

Beyond spirituality, visitors enjoy local souvenirs, homemade cookies, and seafood treats nearby. Surrounding areas, like the bridge and mural at Kampung Segenting, provide picturesque spots for capturing memorable photos.

3. DIY Playground

Location: Jalan Syed Abdullah, Kampung Pegawai, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia

According to The Straits Times, a 60-year-old Malaysian handyman transformed a neglected piece of land into the “DIY Playground” in Jalan Syed Abdullah, Batu Pahat, Johor.

After it was transformed, it drew tourists from around the world, including those from Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States.

The park features over a dozen rides, including a flying fox, a merry-go-round, and swings made from recycled items.

The handyman, Mr Tan Ching Swee, who spent RM6,000 of his own money to repair discarded items, said, “Safety is my priority and I usually check all the rides daily to ensure that the kids do not get hurt.”

He also shared that after he cleaned up the land to make it into a playground, “people started sending their old items,” which he repaired and put in the playground.

Children flock to the playground, delighting Mr Tan, who noticed a lack of play areas in the neighbourhood. Locals also contributed old items, including a piano and exercise equipment.

In the evenings, residents, especially retirees, gather at the park. Mr Tan and his wife run a small stall offering Thai food.

One tourist praised the park’s creativity and amenities: “There are slides, see-saw, ship and others, but the most popular is the mini flying fox. All these items are made from recycled items.There is also a small restaurant beside the playground.”

Additionally, the tourist shared that her children described the DIY Playground as “the most creative outdoor playground they have ever been to.”

So, if you’re travelling with kids, visit “the most creative outdoor playground,” as the tourist’s kids suggest.

4. Lover’s Bridge

Location: 95, TL Sg 43, Batu Pahat, Jalan Kampung Segenting, 83200, Johor, Malaysia

The Lover’s Bridge is free to visit, and it is accessible by car or taxi from Batu Pahat’s main town.

One of the greatest charms of Lover’s Bridge lies in connecting with the local community, which is known for its warmth. The bridge is a favourite among local fishermen, whom you can engage with if you want more stories about the place.

The setting sun casts a golden hue over the waters, making Lover’s Bridge a perfect place for afternoon strolls. The minimal light pollution also makes Lover’s Bridge an ideal spot for stargazers to observe the night sky.

To avoid crowds, plan your visits on weekdays. Remember to bring your camera for some scenic shots!

5. Galeri Dato’ Onn

Location: Jalan Dato Mohd. Shah, Gunong Soga, 83000, Batu Pahat, Johor

Galeri Dato’ Onn, situated in the Batu Pahat district, serves as a repository of history related to Dato’ Onn’s struggle. It was once the official residence of the late Dato’ Onn Jaafar during his tenure as the Batu Pahat District Officer from 1945 to 1946.

The gallery boasts over 200 items of memorabilia, ranging from photographs to personal belongings, chronicling Dato’ Onn’s life from his early childhood to his passing in 1962.

Dato’ Onn, the former Menteri Besar of Johor and founder of UMNO played a significant role in Malaysian history.

Visitors to the gallery can explore artefacts, photographs, and a replica of the Buku Selamat Johor, handwritten by Dato’ Onn, documenting Johor’s history and the Sultanate.

The gallery also features an audiovisual room and a meeting room for history enthusiasts. Notable among the exhibits is a replica of Onn’s bicycle during his time as a district officer.

The gallery, retaining its original 1930s structure, opened its doors to the public in September 2012, aiming to preserve Onn’s legacy. Visitors are welcome daily from 9:30 am to 5 pm, except on Fridays and public holidays.

6. Old Street Commercial Centre

Location: Jalan Rotan Utama, Taman Sri Jaya, Batu Pahat, Malaysia, 83000

The Old Street Commercial Centre is strategically positioned at the junction node of Jalan Kluang, Taman Sri Jaya, and Jalan Parit Besar, forming the ‘Golden Triangle’.

Its contemporary design captivates visitors and makes it a standout feature in Batu Pahat.

Visitors can explore a plethora of shopping sites, as well as numerous cafés, rooftop restaurants, souvenir shops, salons, fitness centres, and fashion outlets, creating a perfect destination for tourists and locals alike.

When you visit the Old Street Commercial Centre, you don’t need to go far; all you need to do is go up to the 3rd floor of the building to get to the Roof Top Sky Park.

There’s no entry fee to admire the enchanting fairytale-like decor of the Roof Top Sky Park, featuring Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage and romantic gazebos.

Children will find their favourite Disney characters, like a rainbow hut for Snow White and the 7 dwarves! It’s also a great spot for capturing memorable photos with your kids or those kids at heart.

Make sure to visit in the evening when the lights illuminate the Sky Park! /TISG

