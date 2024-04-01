MALAYSIA: Melaka, a city steeped in history and heritage, has been pivotal in shaping Malaysia’s cultural landscape.

Its journey from a humble fishing village to a bustling trade hub has left an indelible mark on its identity. Discover some historical places in Melaka to uncover its vibrant past.

1. Menara Taming Sari

Location: Jln Merdeka, Banda Hilir, 75000 Melaka, Malaysia

Although the Menara Taming Sari Tower is not a historical site, it gives you an excellent view of the historical sites you’ll visit. So, if you like to take photos or videos of the whole before visiting each site one by one, this should be your first stop!

The Taming Sari Tower offers a thrilling experience with a bird’s eye view of Melaka from a height of 80 meters.

In just 7 minutes, visitors can enjoy panoramic sights, including St Paul’s Hill, the Independence Memorial Building, Samudera Museum, Malacca River, Dataran Pahlawan, Pulau Selat Mosque, Pulau Besar, and the Straits of Malacca.

Operating hours: Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekends & Public Holidays: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fees: Adults: RM 17 Children: RM 11



2. Muzium Rakyat

Location: Jln Kota, Banda Hilir, 75000 Melaka, Malaysia

Muzium Rakyat, also known as The Peoples Museum Melaka, located in Melaka’s historic centre, offers diverse exhibits across three floors.

The ground floor shows Melaka’s progress, ethnic harmony, traditional music, and its UNESCO World Heritage status.

Visitors can explore the Kites Museum and traditional Malaysian games on the first floor. The second floor features the Beauty Museum and the Eurasian Community Gallery.

Open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the first days of Aidilfitri & Aidiladha.

Fees: Adults: RM 5 Children aged 6-12: RM 3 Children under 5 years old: Free



3. A Famosa

Location: Jln Parameswara, Banda Hilir, 78000 Alor Gajah, Melaka, Malaysia

A Famosa, a Portuguese fortress in Melaka, Malaysia, is a must-visit historical site, showcasing one of Southeast Asia’s oldest European architectural remains.

Known for its iconic red brick gate, Porta de Santiago offers a glimpse into the region’s rich history.

The fortress once housed the Portuguese administration and was expanded in 1586 to accommodate Melaka’s growing population.

Today, visitors can explore the ruins, including the gatehouse and remnants of the bastion, for a journey back in time.

You can also explore the nearby Jonker Street for a lively atmosphere with antique shops, street food stalls, and a bustling night market.

4. St. Paul’s Hill

Location: Banda Hilir, 75000 Malacca, Malaysia

St. Paul’s Hill is a significant historical site near A Famosa in Melaka, Malaysia. It is just a short walk from A’Famosa, making it convenient for visitors to explore both landmarks in one trip.

At the entrance of St. Paul’s Hill, vendors offer trinkets, and visitors can observe tombstones dating back to the 1650s. If you’re curious about the place’s history, feel free to chat with the vendors to learn more.

The hill showcases Portuguese architecture, with the ruins of St. Paul’s Church standing out. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Melaka city from the top of the hill.

5. Muzium Istana Kesultanan Melaka

Location: Jln Kota, Banda Hilir, 75000 Melaka, Malaysia

At the foot of St. Paul’s Hill, near A Famosa, lies the Malacca Sultanate Palace, surrounded by notable landmarks such as Porta de Santiago and a Dutch gravesite.

The palace replicates the original structure from the extinct Malacca Sultanate era, offering insight into Malaysia’s ancient Malay kingdom. Now a Cultural Museum, it houses over 1300 artefacts showcasing Malacca’s rich history.

Fees: RM 2 for adults RM 1 for children

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 9 am to 6 pm, but they are closed on Mondays

6. Memorial Pengisytiharan Kemerdekaan

Location: Memorial Pengisytiharan Kemerdekaan, Jln Parameswara, Banda Hilir, 75000 Melaka, Malaysia

The Declaration of Independence Memorial, also known as Memorial Pengisytiharan Kemerdekaan, was originally the Melaka Club, built in 1912.

Today, it showcases photos of Malaysia pre- and post-independence and portraits of key figures like Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Exhibits include historical documents, maps, treaties, films, and information about the independence struggle.

The memorial is open from 9 am to 6 pm, Tuesdays through Sundays, with free admission.

7. Melaka Maritime Museum

Location: Melaka Maritime Museum, Jalan Merdeka, Bandar Hilir, 75000 Melaka

At Melaka Maritime Museum, you’ll get a triple dose of maritime history and naval adventure—all in one place!

Muzium Samudera Fasa 1 (Flor De La Mar)

The main attraction at Muzium Samudera Fasa 1 is a full-sized replica of the Flor De La Mar, a 16th-century Portuguese galleon laden with treasures.

The replica provides insights into Portuguese exploration in the Indian Ocean and the background of Panglima Awang, the ‘Malay Magellan.’

Muzium Samudera Fasa 2 (Maritime Museum Phase 2)

At Muzium Samudera Fasa 2, also known as Maritime Museum Phase 2, visitors can see exhibits housed in a former godown owned by Guthrie, a trading and plantation company now part of Sime Darby.

The museum, spanning two storeys, revolves around the theme of “Ocean and Mankind.”

Here, visitors can explore model fishing boats, dioramas depicting fishing villages, and displays showcasing marine creatures and birds.

Muzium TLDM (Tentera Laut Diraja Malaysia)

Finally, venture across the road to discover the Muzium TLDM. Here, you can check out the history of the Royal Malaysian Navy through indoor exhibits featuring naval guns, equipment, and informative displays of the Navy’s activities.

Outside, you can see decommissioned naval assets, including a patrol boat proudly displayed on stilts.

Opening Hours: Open daily Weekdays: 9am – 5:30pm Friday, Saturday & Sunday open until 7pm

Fees: Adult: RM 10 (MyKad), RM 20 (Foreigners) Children (ages 6 – 12): RM 5 (MyKad), RM 10 (Foreigners)

Ticket Includes: Replica of Flor de la Mar Maritime Museum Phase 2 (Muzium Samudera Fasa II) Royal Malaysian Navy Museum (Muzium TLDM)



8. Masjid Tengkera

Location: Masjid Tengkera, Jalan Tengkera, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia

Masjid Tranquerah, also known as Masjid Tengkera or Tranquerah Mosque, is one of Malaysia’s oldest and most beautiful mosques on Malacca’s historic Jalan Tengkera.

Built in 1780 to replace an earlier mosque from 1728, it served as Melaka’s State Mosque until 1990.

Renovated in 1890 and 1910, the mosque boasts an elegant design blending Malaysian, Sumatran, and Chinese architectural influences.

Its main prayer hall features a distinctive three-tiered pyramidal roof supported by four sturdy wooden pillars made from Borneo ironwood timber.

The mosque’s minaret, styled like a Chinese pagoda, stands five stories tall and is octagonal in shape, representing Islam’s five tenets. Carved wooden doors lead to a shady verandah and ablution area, surrounded by an ornate cast-iron fence.

Inside, the Qibla wall is adorned with vintage ceramic tiles and Chinese-style lattice windows, while the minbar is intricately decorated with gold carving.

9. Muzium Kapal Selam (SMD Quessant 70 Submarine)

Location: Jalan Klebang Besar/Klebang Kecil, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia

The Submarine Museum, located in Malacca, Malaysia, houses a submarine manufactured in France in 1979.

Weighing 1,300 tons and measuring 67.5 meters long, 11.7 meters high, and 6.5 meters wide, it offers visitors a unique and interesting experience.

You can explore the well-preserved interior and even enter the real submarine, providing a firsthand glimpse into the life of a submarine crew. Ideal for first-time visitors and families with curious children, it offers an eye-opening experience.

10. Masjid Selat, Pulau Melaka (Melaka Straits Floating Mosque)

Location: Jalan Pulau Melaka 8, Melaka 75000, Malaysia

Masjid Selat Melaka is located along the waters of the world’s longest and busiest straits. The mosque’s architecture blends modern and traditional influences, a fusion of Middle-Eastern and Sino-Vernacular Eclectic styles.

The mosque was built at a high tide water level to create the illusion of floating.

The mosque’s design features a centralised square with symmetrical corner turrets, topped by a cylindrical-based dome and Chinese-influenced pyramidal roofs. Surrounding the internal spaces is a perimeter deck, allowing tourists to enjoy the sea view. Positioned as part of a larger development project, Masjid Selat Melaka symbolises the city’s commitment to both its historical Islamic heritage and modern advancement.

11. Muzium Penjara

Location: Jln Parameswara, Kampung Bandar Hilir, 75000 Melaka, Malaysia

The Malaysia Prison Museum, also known as Muzium Penjara, showcases prison life in Malacca City, Malaysia. It opened on November 20, 2014, and is housed in a building dating back to 1860, originally built as HM Prison Jail.

The museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the history of prisons in Malaysia.

Visitors can explore various aspects of prison life, including punishments and sentences, through graphic displays and informative signage in both English and Malay.

The museum also features well-preserved cells, offering a vivid glimpse into the past.

12. Masjid Negeri

Location: Masjid Al-Azim, Bukit Palah, Masjid Al-azim, Kampung Bukit Palah, Malacca, Malaysia

Masjid Al-Azim, Melaka’s State Mosque, symbolizes the city’s historical significance and Islamic heritage. Built between 1984 and 1990, it boasts a unique Neo-Vernacular revivalist architectural style, blending traditional Malay and Chinese influences.

The mosque’s soaring three-layered pyramidal roof is capped with a hemispherical dome. Standing approximately 57 metres tall, its pentagon-shaped minaret symbolises the five obligatory tenets of Islam.

The mosque’s layout, reminiscent of the Masjid Al-Nabawi in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, includes a main prayer hall and six smaller blocks for various purposes.

With a ground floor spanning 57,600 square feet and a first-floor area designated for women’s prayer space, it can accommodate 11,700 worshippers during peak times.

Masjid Al-Azim’s design pays homage to Melaka’s historical role as a centre for Islam’s spread in the Malay Archipelago. Non-Muslim visitors are welcome to visit the mosque but must dress modestly. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos