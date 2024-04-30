;
Conservatives Criticizing DEI after student with “5 Cs” accepted into 10 medical schools based on race 

April 30, 2024
conservatives-criticizing-dei-after-student-with-“5-cs”-accepted-into-10-medical-schools-based-on-race 

Lovdahl White supremacy uk medical schools

The ongoing debate surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has sharply divided conservatives and liberals, sparking intense discussions over its efficacy and fairness. A medical student claims to have 5Cs in her exam but has received 10 offers from medical schools. 

While proponents argue that DEI initiatives are essential for uplifting underprivileged individuals, critics voice concerns about potential shortcomings in qualification standards. Instances of seemingly under qualified individuals securing positions through DEI programs have fueled skepticism among detractors, adding fuel to the contentious discourse.

According to Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s website, race-based discrimination and DEI controversies infiltrate US medical schools and accreditation boards. Qualifications are overshadowed by skin color and DEI adherence, endangering physician competency and patient care. 

At UCLA, a mandatory course led to a speaker promoting political agendas and spirituality, straying from medical curriculum. Duke University’s health system faces scrutiny for prioritizing race over merit. 

DEI criticized again for medical schools to accept “C grade” students simply on race 

Furthermore, x users claim that this program will end the lives of several people relying on professional help. It seems those who are a-political are finding this ridiculous as well. Following that, Americans are finding such an idea to be a “communist” idea as meritocracy is everything in a democracy. 

 

In addition to this, there are numbers shown that Asians and Whites with the same grades will most likely receive a rejection letter instead. Many fear for the new generation of those who are not entirely qualified that are in the medical field now. 

Conservatives calling 2SLGBTQ+ acronyms as “Wifi Password” 

The post Conservatives Criticizing DEI after student with "5 Cs" accepted into 10 medical schools based on race  appeared first on The Independent News.

