Could Meghan Markle transition from duchess to senator? Is royalty to politics her new path? Erika Alexander, a former co-star in the legal drama “Suits,” believes so.

Alexander praises Meghan’s diplomatic skills suggesting that daring to tackle significant issues, is a trait she’s demonstrated by speaking out against the Royal Family in recent years.

Alexander highlighted Meghan’s lifelong activism and drive, asserting that she possesses the voice and experience necessary for a senatorial role.

This endorsement coincides with Meghan’s recent launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

A royal with a political path?

When asked by The Sun if Meghan could become a political leader, Alexander responded enthusiastically: “I think so. She was doing great work as an activist before her engagement, and I think she’d be a great senator. She’d represent not only America and the world but also Britain.”

This speculation follows Meghan and Prince Harry’s return to LA after a notable tour of Nigeria. The Sussexes engaged in activities like playing volleyball and visiting war zones, all while accompanied by a presidential-style security detail. Their visit was described as “presidential” by many, reinforcing Meghan’s image as a poised global stateswoman.

Journalist Ian Gallagher, writing for the Daily Mail, remarked on Meghan’s sure-footedness during the tour, suggesting that her political aspirations wouldn’t be far-fetched. He noted that the idea of Meghan entering politics has been floated for years, and her recent activities only add fuel to that speculation.

Meghan’s claim of being “fed to the wolves,” bullied, and silenced before her departure from the Royal Family has only strengthened her resolve. Her resilience and determination are precisely what makes her a strong candidate for political office.

As speculation about Meghan’s potential political future grows, one thing is clear: her journey from duchess to a possible senator is a storyline the world will be watching closely.

