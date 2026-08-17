How are you coping in life being in your 30s and single? Netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: Growing up can feel like standing at a crossroads—some have already found the purpose of their lives and have settled with their partners when they are in their 20s, while others are still figuring it all out in their 30s. This can be really pressuring, especially given the standards of the society that people are living in right now.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “Singles in your thirties, how are you coping in life?” The netizen wanted to know if there are people who feel aimless in life at this point in time, or if they still manage to connect with their friends or have mostly drifted away because of other priorities.

Many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences that sparked a very interesting discussion in the comments section. For some, they are happy and content with their life in their 30s even if they are single-–they have decent jobs, they can do and eat whatever they want, and they have a good relationship with their family and friends.

“Life still goes on, with or without marriage. I’ve learnt that getting married, having kids shouldn’t be the only way to define one’s milestone or an accomplishment – there’re other forms of success as well,” a netizen declared.

Another one claimed: “Happily single. Not looking out now as I’m focusing on building my career. I will still meet up with my single friends and travel with them.”

However, some people still feel lonely being on their own in this season. One shared: “I’m mostly lonely; no one actually checks up on me. I tried to make plans, but nothing ever seems to fall through. And the only person I wanted to spend most of time with is.. well let’s just say not accessible to me, and I don’t like it. Sure, I can do things by myself, but it’s not what I wanted.”

“Trying to learn adulting but it’s so hard,” one more comment remarked.

“You might think that it sounds depressing to others, but as long as you aren’t depressed, life’s gonna be okay! No need to figure out the next chapter, just enjoy it as it goes!” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, this discussion clearly shows that there is no “right” way to navigate one’s life in their 30s. This season may be freedom for others, while for some, this is the time of unmet expectations, but it is good to always remember that milestones are best celebrated when done at one’s own pace. Moreover, success and happiness differ from one person to another, so there’s no need to compare one’s journey to another.