Human bones found in a Wisconsin music store chimney in 1989 identified now

May 18, 2024
Chimney Doe

Human bones found in a Wisconsin music store chimney in 1989 have been identified as Ronnie Joe Kirk, missing since 1970. The DNA Doe Project confirmed the identification using genealogy and DNA sequencing.

Kirk, originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was last in contact with family following his 1970 divorce in Missouri. The remains, dubbed “Chimney Doe,” were discovered in Madison. The identification process, involving degraded hair samples and genetic genealogy, took over two years.

Kirk’s children, who only learned of each other through the investigation, have requested privacy but expressed relief at knowing his fate.

Human Bones of Chimney Doe

The circumstances surrounding Ronnie Joe Kirk’s death remain a mystery, according to the Madison Police Department. However, Chief Shon Barnes expressed hope on Monday that identifying Kirk will lead to new information. NBC affiliate WMTV of Madison reported that Kirk had ties to Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, and Wisconsin.

“Someone will remember him, and we’ll do everything that we can to try to trace down if he worked here, if he lived here or if he was just passing through or going somewhere else,” Barnes said. “We don’t know.”

Kirk’s remains were discovered by the owners of Good ’n Loud music store on University Avenue in Madison, who found a skull in a pipe connected to the chimney. The skeleton was dressed in what Barnes described as “feminine” clothing, and an initial autopsy identified the remains as those of a white male aged 18 to 35.

Cover Photo: YouTube

