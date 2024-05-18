;
Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert prioritizes politics over motherhood

ByGemma Iso

May 18, 2024
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) a Trump loyalist, appeared high-profile at Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Thursday.

Boebert’s attendance marked her as the latest Republican to support the former president publicly, as she was seen in the New York courtroom where the highly publicized trial is underway.

Boebert didn’t just make a physical appearance; she also took to social media to express her unwavering support for Trump. “They may have gagged President Trump. They didn’t gag me. They didn’t gag the rest of us,” she declared in a defiant post.

Trump loyalist first, mother second

However, Boebert’s courtroom cameo wasn’t without controversy. Outside the courthouse, she faced hecklers chanting “Beetlejuice” – a pointed reference to her ejection from a Denver theater last September after being caught vaping and groping her date during a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical.

The congresswoman’s appearance at Trump’s trial drew sharp criticism, particularly as it coincided with her absence from her own son’s recent court appearance. On May 9, Tyler Boebert, 19, faced charges stemming from vehicle trespasses and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado.

Tyler Boebert, who faces multiple felony counts and other charges, had earlier expressed difficulty in securing an attorney due to financial constraints. “We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices, but we are working on it,” he told the court.

Backlash

Lauren Boebert had previously shared her distress over her son’s arrest, telling HuffPost in February that it “breaks my heart.” Yet, her decision to prioritize attending Trump’s trial over her son’s court proceedings sent a strong message, provoking a wave of backlash on social media.

The juxtaposition of Boebert’s support for Trump against her apparent neglect of her son’s legal troubles has sparked intense debate, highlighting the complexities and controversies surrounding the outspoken congresswoman’s actions and priorities.

