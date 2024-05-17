A scheduled pre-recording session featuring aespa at the M!Countdown set was cancelled on Thursday (16 May) after a minor fire broke out. Group member Winter has also decided to sit out of the remainder of schedules to prevent the recurrence of her pneumothorax symptoms, according to the label.

According to JoyNews24, a fire broke out at the CJ ENM filming studio, leading to the cancellation of aespa’s pre-recording stage for their M! Countdown appearance. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

aespa was supposed to appear on Mnet’s M! Countdown.

SM Entertainment released a statement about the appearance on the same day, May 16 KST. The label explained that a problem with the pre-recording set occurred earlier, and Winter showed signs of poor health. Therefore, Winter will rest, and only Karina, Giselle, and Ningning will participate in the live broadcast. Winter’s future activities will depend on her recovery progress.

Blaze causes delay

On the morning of May 16 KST, aespa participated in a pre-recording at the CJ ENM Studio for M! Countdown. After the first pre-recording session, a small fire broke out just before the group’s second pre-recording, causing a delay.

The label added that given Winter’s recent surgery for pneumothorax in April, she will rest for the remainder of the day to prevent symptom recurrence. Karina, Giselle, and Ningning will so speak for the group as they record live.

aespa’s first full album, Armageddon, is set to be released on May 27. On May 13, the band released the music video for the first title tune, Supernova. This album will feature ten songs, including two title tracks.

The second title track, Armageddon, which shares its name with the album, will be released on May 27 along with the album. In addition to the title tracks, the album will include songs such as Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of this highly awaited album from aespa.