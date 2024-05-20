Netflix’s new star-studded drama “All The Love You Wish For” (working title) has given fans a sneak peek with photos from its first script reading.

On May 20, Netflix announced the production and cast lineup for the fantasy rom-com “All The Love You Wish For.” The story centres on an overly emotional genie confined in a lamp and the woman who frees him.

The drama is written by Kim Eun Sook, known for hits like “The Glory,” “Goblin,” “Mister Sunshine,” and “Heirs” (which also starred Kim Woo Bin), and directed by Lee Byung Hun of “Extreme Job” and “Melo Is My Nature.”

Deep acting skills

Kim Woo Bin stars as Jinn, a volatile genie awakening after a thousand years. He has showcased his deep acting skills in dramas such as “Black Knight,” “Our Blues,” and “The Heirs,” as well as in films like “Alienoid” and “Twenty.”

Suzy, known for her roles in “Architecture 101,” “Anna,” “Start-Up,” and “Dream High,” plays Ka Young, a human devoid of emotion.

This project reunites Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, who previously starred together in the 2016 hit drama “Uncontrollably Fond,” heightening anticipation for their on-screen chemistry.

More excitement to the story

The cast also includes Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young, promising to add more excitement to the story.

Ahn Eun Jin is loved for her role as Yoo Gil Chae in “My Dearest,” who transforms into Mi Joo, a mysterious woman living with Ka Young.

Noh Sang Hyun, recognized globally through “Pachinko,” plays Soo Hyun, a handsome building owner in conflict with his brother Jinn.

Go Kyu Pil appears as Sayyid, Jinn’s assistant who secretly transforms into a black jaguar, while Lee Joo Young portrays Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend.

Kim Woo Bin is a South Korean actor and model who started his career on the runway before transitioning into acting. Born Kim Hyun Joong in 1989, he started modelling and made his acting debut in the TV drama “White Christmas” in 2011.

Suzy, whose real name is Bae Suzy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and model. She’s known for her successful career in both music and acting. Suzy debuted as a member of the popular girl group Miss A in 2010 under JYP Entertainment.

Miss A was known for hits like “Bad Girl Good Girl” and “Only You.” The group disbanded in 2017.