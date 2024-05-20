;
Entertainment

Suzy And Kim Woo Bin’s new fantasy romantic-comedy by Kim Eun Sook confirms ensembled cast

ByLydia Koh

May 20, 2024

Netflix’s new star-studded drama “All The Love You Wish For” (working title) has given fans a sneak peek with photos from its first script reading.

On May 20, Netflix announced the production and cast lineup for the fantasy rom-com “All The Love You Wish For.” The story centres on an overly emotional genie confined in a lamp and the woman who frees him.

The drama is written by Kim Eun Sook, known for hits like “The Glory,” “Goblin,” “Mister Sunshine,” and “Heirs” (which also starred Kim Woo Bin), and directed by Lee Byung Hun of “Extreme Job” and “Melo Is My Nature.”

Photo: Instagram/Netflix Korea

Deep acting skills

Kim Woo Bin stars as Jinn, a volatile genie awakening after a thousand years. He has showcased his deep acting skills in dramas such as “Black Knight,” “Our Blues,” and “The Heirs,” as well as in films like “Alienoid” and “Twenty.”

Suzy, known for her roles in “Architecture 101,” “Anna,” “Start-Up,” and “Dream High,” plays Ka Young, a human devoid of emotion.

See also  Kim Woo Bin unleashes his martial arts skills in Officer Black Belt's new film trailer & poster

This project reunites Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, who previously starred together in the 2016 hit drama “Uncontrollably Fond,” heightening anticipation for their on-screen chemistry.

More excitement to the story

The cast also includes Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young, promising to add more excitement to the story.

Ahn Eun Jin is loved for her role as Yoo Gil Chae in “My Dearest,” who transforms into Mi Joo, a mysterious woman living with Ka Young.

Noh Sang Hyun, recognized globally through “Pachinko,” plays Soo Hyun, a handsome building owner in conflict with his brother Jinn.

Go Kyu Pil appears as Sayyid, Jinn’s assistant who secretly transforms into a black jaguar, while Lee Joo Young portrays Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend.

Kim Woo Bin is a South Korean actor and model who started his career on the runway before transitioning into acting. Born Kim Hyun Joong in 1989, he started modelling and made his acting debut in the TV drama “White Christmas” in 2011.

See also  Suzy is happier now as an actress than in her past idol days

Suzy, whose real name is Bae Suzy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and model. She’s known for her successful career in both music and acting. Suzy debuted as a member of the popular girl group Miss A in 2010 under JYP Entertainment.

Miss A was known for hits like “Bad Girl Good Girl” and “Only You.” The group disbanded in 2017.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Hwasa faces extreme guilt and anger after losing all her thigh fat from taking medication

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

Cybersecurity expert steals from his daughter’s savings account to fund his gambling addiction

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

MAS: Singapore banks remain ‘strong’ and rise in corporate borrowing expected

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Malls and brands are urged to combine entertainment, technology, and authenticity to thrive in the next era of retail

November 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.