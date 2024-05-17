Queen of Tears co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won have sparked dating rumours following a recent public appearance by the latter. The show’s immense success on tvN, attributed to the stellar cast and particularly the chemistry between the leads, has led fans to “ship” the actors, hoping they might be romantically involved off-screen.

Previously, their behind-the-scenes interactions have led to speculation about a possible romance, though nothing substantial had surfaced. However, Kim Ji Won’s recent appearance at Incheon Airport has reignited these rumors.

On May 12, she was seen departing for Singapore to attend a Bulgari perfume launch event. In videos from the airport, Kim Ji Won was surrounded by several security personnel, but fans noticed one familiar face among them. The bodyguard accompanying her was identified by sharp-eyed fans as someone who frequently works with Kim Soo Hyun during his international trips.

Possible romance

A netizen posted the airport video on May 14, highlighting the bodyguard’s presence, which quickly went viral. Fans began speculating that this might indicate a real-life romance between Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. However, others suggested a more mundane explanation, noting that celebrities often share bodyguards from third-party security services.

Adding to the buzz, Kim Ji Won’s return to Korea from Singapore on May 5 also drew significant attention at the airport. The consistent interest in both actors’ movements continues to fuel speculation about their relationship status, even though no official confirmation has been made.

Queen of Tears co-stars

Kim Soo Hyun is a big name in South Korean entertainment, consistently ranking among the highest-paid actors and even making Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2016. He has been active since 2007, and racked up numerous awards including five Baeksang Arts Awards. He’s known for his versatility, taking on roles from a quirky alien in “My Love from the Star” (2013) to a young king in the historical drama “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012). His latest drama, “Queen of Tears” (2024), just wrapped up.

Kim Ji Won initially gained recognition for supporting roles in popular dramas like “The Heirs” (2013) and “Descendants of the Sun” (2016). These dramas helped establish her as a rising star throughout Asia, solidifying her place in the Korean Wave (Hallyu).