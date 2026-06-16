‘Singapore stands ready to assist’ — PM Lawrence Wong expresses ‘condolences on tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by earthquake in Philippines’

SINGAPORE: Singapore has offered assistance to the Philippines following a powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, leaving dozens dead and causing widespread damage.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to convey Singapore’s condolences for the loss of life and destruction caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on June 15.

The Singapore leader also conveyed that Singapore is prepared to provide support should the Philippines require assistance.

Singapore extends its spirit of regional solidarity in times of crisis

While Singapore isn’t directly affected by earthquakes due to its geographical location, regional disasters prompt humanitarian assistance and diplomatic cooperation across Southeast Asia. Singapore extends its spirit of regional solidarity, with governments working together when communities face sudden crises.

No reports of any Singaporeans being injured by the earthquake

MFA said it is keeping a close watch on developments in the affected areas and has contacted Singaporeans who had registered their presence in the region through the ministry’s e-registration system.

At present, there are no reports of any Singaporeans being injured by the earthquake.

The ministry advised Singaporeans still in the affected areas to remain alert, especially as aftershocks are still a concern. Singaporeans who have travelled to the Philippines were urged to follow instructions from local authorities and take precautions to protect their safety.

Advice for Singaporean travellers to/in the Philippines

MFA strongly encouraged Singaporeans travelling to or staying in the Philippines to register with the ministry and obtain comprehensive travel insurance before their trips. Those requiring consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila or the MFA’s 24-hour Duty Office:

Singapore Embassy in Manila

505 Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City

1634 Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Tel: +63 2 8856 9922/+63 917 860 4740 (emergencies)

Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office Tel +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: [email protected]

The earthquake has once again underscored the importance of emergency preparedness, especially for travellers visiting regions prone to natural disasters.

For many Singaporeans, the event is also a reminder that while disasters may occur beyond our shores, regional support and timely communication remain vital when lives and livelihoods are affected.

As neighbours in Southeast Asia, helping one another during difficult times is one of the region’s strongest traditions, and it continues to matter when disaster strikes.