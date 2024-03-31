Featured News Travel

6 Must-Visit Historical Places in Muar, Johor

ByMary Alavanza

March 31, 2024
Muar Cultural Walk Mural

MALAYSIA: Muar is a town in Johor, Malaysia, brimming with history and culture. Located in southern Johor, Muar holds a special place in the region’s history.

From its brief period as an independent government under Sultan Ali to its modern-day status as the capital of Muar District, this charming town has much to offer to visitors seeking a glimpse into Malaysia’s past.

As you venture through Muar’s streets, check out these historical places.

1. Muar Clock Tower

Location: 1947, Jalan Abdullah, Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

The Muar Clock Tower, painted in white and blue, stands tall near the Muar Bus Terminal. Its old English style makes it a famous spot in town. It is located on Jalan Abdullah, a roundabout that catches the eye of visitors with its white and blue paint.

Muar Clock Tower
Photo: Instagram/xia0yi

The structure features a round tower resting on a two-tiered structure. Semi-circular arches supported by pillars add to its charm at the ground level, while the first level boasts a charming balcony. 

See also  Ex-Police chief says Malaysia would not have other races if Malays were racists

But don’t expect to climb its spiral staircase—the door’s padlocked, so it’s off-limits. Still, its cylindrical top with a clock is a sight to see, even from afar across from the Sultan Ismail Bridge.

2. The Crown of Sultan of Johor

Location: Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

Another site is the Crown of Sultan of Johor, a unique sculpture topped with a replica of the sultanate’s crown.

The Crown of Sultan of Johor
Photo: Tripadvisor/macedonboy

It is an intriguing landmark just south of the Wetex Parade shopping centre.

3. Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque

Location: Jalan Petri, Taman Sri Tanjung, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

The Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque is Muar’s oldest mosque. It is a stunning blend of Eastern and Western influences. Built between 1925 and 1930, this royal mosque resembles a small palace with its blue-and-white facade.

Outside of Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque
Photo: Instagram/miraarihkaf

Its intricate architecture features minarets, domes, and grand verandahs adorned with balustrades. Inside, visitors are greeted by semi-circular arches and a fountain-like arrangement.

Inside of Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque
Photo: Instagram/atokk_wan

The mosque stands near the banks of the Muar River in Johor Bahru.

See also  Fund manager says KL-SG HSR may attract Singaporeans to eat, play and shop more but will increase the cost of living for Malaysians

4. Sultan Ismael Bridge

Location: Jalan Kesang, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

Sultan Ismail Bridge is the first bridge built across the Muar River, connecting Bandar Maharani Muar to Tanjung Agas in Ledang district. Occasionally, events near the bridge lead to temporary closures.

Sultan Ismael Bridge 2
Photo: Instagram/ tourism.johor

However, it’s a must-visit spot for breathtaking sunset views. Completed in 1967, the bridge offers a unique vantage point to admire the Muar River’s beauty.

Sultan Ismael Bridge 1
Photo: Instagram/ tourism.johor

5. Nan Hai Fei Lai Temple

Location: 104, Jalan Maharani, Taman Sri Emas, 84000 Muar, Johor

Nan Hai Fei Lai Temple, built in 1913, is Muar’s oldest Chinese temple dedicated to the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy, Guan Yin. Nestled between two shop houses on Jalan Maharani, its entrance leads to an ornate courtyard.

Nan Hai Fei Lai Temple
Photo: Tripadvisor

This serene temple offers services like fortune-telling and rituals, with its front courtyard adorned with dragon decorations. Dedicated to Goddess Guan Yin, it features a beautiful statue, a tranquil courtyard, a prayer hall, and an intricately decorated roof.

See also  Malaysians undeterred by threats but Najib is still the man

6. Muar Cultural Walk

Location: Jalan Meriam, Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

The Muar Cultural Walk, located on Jalan Meriam Street, showcases stunning murals created by local artists.

Muar Cultural Walk
Photo: Instagram/mix_sissi

These murals depict the city’s rich history and culture, including scenes of ethnic Chinese groups.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Min 黄毓敏 (@yeemin619)

Notable murals, such as the Kopitiam and tiger scene, add to the street’s beauty. Visitors can also browse items sold by local vendors, including plants, paintings, and various food items.

As you wander through the streets of Muar, each landmark tells a story of the town’s rich past and vibrant present. /TISG

Read also: More scenic places in Johor! Time to ditch the hustle and bustle of city life and head north now!

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Lee Wei Ling: A life spent standing up for her beliefs, come what may

October 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Travel

Travellers, heads up! SIA, Scoot to offer over 420,000 discounted tickets from Oct 25 for as low as S$71

October 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News SG Politics

Lee Hsien Yang confirms he will not be returning to Singapore for Lee Wei Ling’s funeral

October 10, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose at Friday’s open—STI climbed 0.4%

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

September rate cut boosts Singapore property investment by 24.8% QoQ to S$8.3B

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Relationships

Netizens volunteer after woman says she’s getting married but has no close friends to be her bridesmaids

October 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Tech professional has applied to more than 1,000 positions since losing his job in January 2024 but still remains unemployed

October 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.