MALAYSIA: Muar is a town in Johor, Malaysia, brimming with history and culture. Located in southern Johor, Muar holds a special place in the region’s history.

From its brief period as an independent government under Sultan Ali to its modern-day status as the capital of Muar District, this charming town has much to offer to visitors seeking a glimpse into Malaysia’s past.

As you venture through Muar’s streets, check out these historical places.

1. Muar Clock Tower

Location: 1947, Jalan Abdullah, Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

The Muar Clock Tower, painted in white and blue, stands tall near the Muar Bus Terminal. Its old English style makes it a famous spot in town. It is located on Jalan Abdullah, a roundabout that catches the eye of visitors with its white and blue paint.

The structure features a round tower resting on a two-tiered structure. Semi-circular arches supported by pillars add to its charm at the ground level, while the first level boasts a charming balcony.

But don’t expect to climb its spiral staircase—the door’s padlocked, so it’s off-limits. Still, its cylindrical top with a clock is a sight to see, even from afar across from the Sultan Ismail Bridge.

2. The Crown of Sultan of Johor

Location: Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

Another site is the Crown of Sultan of Johor, a unique sculpture topped with a replica of the sultanate’s crown.

It is an intriguing landmark just south of the Wetex Parade shopping centre.

3. Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque

Location: Jalan Petri, Taman Sri Tanjung, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

The Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque is Muar’s oldest mosque. It is a stunning blend of Eastern and Western influences. Built between 1925 and 1930, this royal mosque resembles a small palace with its blue-and-white facade.

Its intricate architecture features minarets, domes, and grand verandahs adorned with balustrades. Inside, visitors are greeted by semi-circular arches and a fountain-like arrangement.



The mosque stands near the banks of the Muar River in Johor Bahru.

4. Sultan Ismael Bridge

Location: Jalan Kesang, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

Sultan Ismail Bridge is the first bridge built across the Muar River, connecting Bandar Maharani Muar to Tanjung Agas in Ledang district. Occasionally, events near the bridge lead to temporary closures.

However, it’s a must-visit spot for breathtaking sunset views. Completed in 1967, the bridge offers a unique vantage point to admire the Muar River’s beauty.

5. Nan Hai Fei Lai Temple

Location: 104, Jalan Maharani, Taman Sri Emas, 84000 Muar, Johor

Nan Hai Fei Lai Temple, built in 1913, is Muar’s oldest Chinese temple dedicated to the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy, Guan Yin. Nestled between two shop houses on Jalan Maharani, its entrance leads to an ornate courtyard.

This serene temple offers services like fortune-telling and rituals, with its front courtyard adorned with dragon decorations. Dedicated to Goddess Guan Yin, it features a beautiful statue, a tranquil courtyard, a prayer hall, and an intricately decorated roof.

6. Muar Cultural Walk

Location: Jalan Meriam, Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia

The Muar Cultural Walk, located on Jalan Meriam Street, showcases stunning murals created by local artists.

These murals depict the city’s rich history and culture, including scenes of ethnic Chinese groups.

Notable murals, such as the Kopitiam and tiger scene, add to the street’s beauty. Visitors can also browse items sold by local vendors, including plants, paintings, and various food items.

As you wander through the streets of Muar, each landmark tells a story of the town’s rich past and vibrant present. /TISG

