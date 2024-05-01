SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) updated the List of Gazetted Proposed Amendments to Master Plan 2019 on Monday (April 29) to show that a large new residential estate will be coming.

The URA’s site says that at Fernvale North (Sengkang N4), land parcels between Fernvale Street and the Tampines Expressway had been proposed for amendments that included the housing estate.

“The proposed amendments include revised parcellations and road network to facilitate the development of a new residential estate with park and other facilities.

The proposed development will support the demand for housing in the area and provide current and future residents with commercial and recreational amenities, as well as social and community facilities, greater accessibility to parks, and improved road connectivity,” it added.

The Business Times reported that Jalan Kayu, Fernvale Street, Anchorvale Street, Sengkang West Drive, and the Tampines Expressway would bind the proposed area.

It is close to two LRT stations—Kupang and Thanggam—and Sengkang Riverside Park.

The Housing & Development Board calls Sengkang a satellite residential town in the northeastern region of Singapore. In 2020, 249,370 people lived there.

However, last year, the Department of Statistics Singapore’s Population Trends report says that Sengkang, along with Bedok, Tampines, Jurong West, and Woodlands, was one of five planning areas with over 250,000 residents.

The HDB website says it manages 66,605 flats in Sengkang, which is bordered by Seletar and Punggol in the north, Pasir Ris and Paya Lebar in the east, Hougang and Serangoon to the south, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio.

Once upon a time, the town was a group of fishing villages. Its name comes from its origins, as Sengkang means “prosperous harbour” in Chinese.

Notably, Sengkang is the first satellite town to have its major public transport amenities constructed in coordination with the main public housing development, with the Sengkang Light Rail Transit (LRT) built at the same time HDB blocks were built in the 1990s.

BT quoted analysts saying there may be as many as 8,000 and 10,000 new residences in Fernvale North.

As is true elsewhere in Singapore, the price of real estate has gone up in Sengkang, and some in the area have even speculated that the town may be joining the million-dollar club soon.

A five-room HDB flat at 216A Compassvale Drive recently sold for S$968,000. “This event highlights Sengkang’s growing appeal and signals a broader trend within Singapore’s HDB market,” noted AsiaOne in March. /TISG

Read also: Will Sengkang soon join the S$1 million HDB flat club?