SINGAPORE: On the eve of May Day, Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Mr Pritam Singh gave a special shoutout to the town council at the area he’s been representing in Parliament since 2011, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.

In a 30 April Facebook post, Mr Singh wrote, “A Singaporean Town Council. Serving all residents of Aljunied-Hougang town equally, regardless of political affiliation. Had an absolute blast with the staff of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council at the Civil Service Club in Changi this evening.

This year’s staff appreciation event’s theme was ‘Around the World’. Many of our staff took this very seriously! Thank you to all staff, past and present for serving our community. Wishing all of you a restful Labour Day tomorrow!”

Mr Singh posted a number of photos from the dinner, showing some attendees garbed in Japanese-inspired clothing.

Ms Sylvia Lim, WP chair and Mr Singh’s fellow MP at Aljunied GRC was also present at the event.

Ms Lim, wearing a winter jacket, posed for a photo with attendees dressed in a Singapore Airlines theme, with the women in the iconic Sarong Kebaya and the men in pilot’s uniforms.

Others came dressed in clothing inspired by Korea, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, India, and other countries.

Several netizens commenting on Mr Singh’s post pointed out how happy the attendees looked and how much fun everyone must have had.

“I’ve never seen any other town council having that much fun, ever!” wrote one.

“Looks like the happiness index is highest in this part of Singapore!” noted another.

A commenter chimed in, “Great to see our hardworking TC workers enjoying themselves.”

Others thanked the TC workers to the residents of Aljunied and Hougang and gave them the thumbs up to “keep up the good work.”

Earlier in the day, The Workers’ Party posted Mr Singh’s May Day Message, where he noted that change is coming, given the leadership transition in Singapore on May 15.

“Change is on the horizon,” he wrote, wishing all Singaporean workers a Happy Labour Day.

“Singapore enters a new chapter ahead; there is hope things may be done differently.”

He also affirmed the party’s commitment to serve Singaporeans.

“One thing is clear: Come what may, the Workers’ Party will continue to reflect the concerns of workers and SMEs, raise issues of sustainable growth, and advocate for labour policy legislation for the benefit of all Singaporeans.” /TISG

Read also: Workers’ Party May Day Statement: Change is on the horizon