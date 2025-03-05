MALAYSIA: The Klang Valley has officially been recognised as Malaysia’s most expensive region, with the cost of living rising by an average of 6.7% between 2022 and 2024, according to the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) latest Belanjawanku 2024-2025 guide.

However, a growing number of Malaysians argue that Johor Bahru (JB) is even costlier, not because expenses are higher than in Kuala Lumpur, but because wages are significantly lower.

Fresh graduates earning less than RM3,000 in JB

One such Malaysian took to Threads to vent his frustration, pointing out that fresh graduate engineers in JB are still being offered as little as RM2,500 (S$750) per month by some companies, with most earning below RM3,000.

“Living in Johor Bahru doesn’t make sense,” he stated in his viral post, as reported by The Sun. “Even fresh grad engineers still have companies paying RM2,500 and mostly below RM3,000, technicians are RM1,800, operators and technicians are almost the same rates.”

Beyond low salaries, he highlighted the high cost of daily expenses in JB. “House rental rates are expensive, eating out is expensive. Wet goods are also expensive. When compared to KL, it feels like living in JB is more expensive because the salary rate is so low. Sad.”

Malaysians share their JB struggles

His Threads post struck a chord with many Malaysians, racking up nearly 400 online reactions from others who share similar experiences.

A JB resident lamented the high cost of transport. “Agreed. The cost of living here is way too high. In Kuala Lumpur, there’s plenty of public transport, but in Johor Bahru, buses are so few—one per hour if you’re lucky. Getting anywhere by Grab is expensive. Ugh, everything is costly. The only cheap thing is the dowry.”

Even experienced professionals struggle with the wage gap. A netizen echoed the sentiment, pointing out that even seasoned workers in JB are offered relatively low salaries. “So true, I totally agree. Even with experience, they still offer low salaries—not just for engineers and technicians, but even for nurses. In KL, if you have both local and international experience, you can demand a high salary and actually get it. But in JB, it’s just depressing.”

Seeking better opportunities across the border

For many in Johor Bahru, the only way to secure a higher salary is to work in Singapore, where wages are significantly higher even after factoring in exchange rates. Some Malaysians have even left the country entirely, choosing to build their careers abroad instead.

A commenter who has been working in Singapore for a decade shared his experience. “Those early years after I worked in SG, I thought if the salary is the same as in SG, it doesn’t matter if I don’t have a diploma; it’s just a waste of money to get a diploma.’ But I have no regrets; university life has built who I am now. Now I’ve been working in SG for 10 years, and I have no plans to work in MY.”

Another netizen questioned why more Malaysians weren’t making the move across the border, asking, “What is holding you from getting SGD?”

At the same time, JB’s rental market has been significantly impacted by the demand from those working in Singapore. A user explained, “Rentals in JB skyrocket due to high demands from people wanting to work in Singapore. Really don’t understand why JB’s salary is so much lower. The opportunity in JB still exists, but I’m not sure why the salary is so low when there are so many job opportunities. And it’s not like public transport is convenient here. Parking near the Bandar JB area costs RM15 to RM20. Then rentals, then petrol, the jam, etc.”

With rising living costs and stagnant wages, it is no surprise that many JB residents are looking elsewhere for financial security. This has led to calls to help resolve this structural issue.

Structural wage issues deepen financial struggles

While the Belanjawanku guide confirms that the Klang Valley remains Malaysia’s most expensive region, it also highlights a broader issue: structural wage stagnation. SWRC director Professor Norma Mansor explained that Malaysia’s financial well-being is affected by low wages, poor financial literacy, and rising living costs.

Bankruptcy statistics further reflect the country’s economic challenges, with 55.6% of cases between 2020 and October 2024 involving individuals aged 25 to 44. Young Malaysians, particularly in cities like JB, appear to be struggling the most.

As the conversation around the cost of living in Johor Bahru gains traction, the question remains: will wages eventually catch up, or will residents continue to bear the brunt of a high-cost, low-pay economy?

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)