SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines, a consistent winner of the world’s best airlines awards, is holding a flash sale until July 28, 2024 (Sunday), which will take you to Asia, with prices starting at S$268.

The well-loved carrier announced the flash sale on Monday (July 22) for outbound travel for more than a month, from July 23 to Aug 28, 2024.

Eager travellers have nine great destinations to choose from. Economy class fares start at SGD268 to Bangkok, SGD278 to Hong Kong, SGD308 to Bengaluru, SGD348 to Mumbai, SGD368 to Ahmedabad, SGD378 to Delhi, SGD378 to Hyderabad, SGD408 to Taipei, and SGD708 to Fukuoka. (For specific promotion details for each destination, click the price links.)

SIA notes that these prices include airfares, airport taxes, and surcharges but could differ slightly because of currency fluctuations. They are also subject to seat availability.

Please note that once issued, tickets are non-transferable and that name changes are strictly not allowed. For travellers who want to go further afield, SIA also offers great fare deals until Aug 11, 2024, to many other parts of the world.

While the flash sale above is only for economy class seats, SIA’s other sale offers great fares for business class, premium economy class, and economy class seats.

Its outbound travel period is from now through Nov 13, 2024, and from Jan 1 to April 30, 2025. Again, blackout periods apply.

Fly to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, or Seattle with economy seats starting at SGD1118.

Or, if you prefer to visit the old world, you can choose between Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, and Zurich, with fares beginning from SGD1078.

The sale gives travellers a chance to see places in Southeast Asia they’ve never been to, choosing from Bangkok, Cebu, Da Nang, Denpasar Bali, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Penang, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Yangon. Prices start at SGD178.

If you’ve never gone to West Asia or Africa, you might find your deal here. Check out SIA’s seat sale to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cape Town, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Dhaka, Dubai, Hyderabad, Johannesburg, Kochi, Kolkata, Male (The Maldives), or Mumbai, beginning at SGD318.

Finally, if the Southwest Pacific is on your travel bucket list, take a look at SIA’s seat sale for airfares to Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, or Sydney, SGD538.

“Enjoy special discounts on flights to selected destinations for travel between July and September! Use promo code FLYNOW to enjoy these discounts on applicable fares,” the carrier added. /TISG

