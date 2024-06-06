Business

Singapore Airlines partners with Riyadh Air after partnering with Garuda Indonesia

June 6, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to partner with Riyadh Air, a new carrier from Saudi Arabia, to improve connectivity and provide better benefits to passengers. This collaboration includes codeshare arrangements, frequent flyer programme benefits, and cargo services.

Singapore Business Review reported that the two airlines signed a memorandum of understanding on June 2 during the 80th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai.

The airlines will explore opportunities for interline connectivity on each other’s services. Both airlines also plan to work on various commercial cooperations, including  codeshare arrangements, frequent flyer programme benefits, cargo services, customer experience enhancements, and digital innovation.

This partnership is expected to provide Riyadh Air’s guests with greater access to SIA’s extensive network in Southeast Asia and the South West Pacific region. Conversely, SIA’s customers will benefit from increased access to the Middle East region through Riyadh Air’s network.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, said, “This win-win strategic partnership with Riyadh Air will enable us to offer even more options, enhanced connectivity, and greater benefits to our customers. Together, we can facilitate the growth of passenger travel between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and beyond, via our respective networks, supporting both tourism and business links.”

Mr Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Riyadh Air, added, “Our strategic partnership with Singapore Airlines unlocks significant benefits for our future guests as it grows our network in partnership with the World’s Best Airline.”

Riyadh Air is set to begin commercial operations in 2025.

This new partnership follows a recent collaboration between SIA and Garuda Indonesia. The agreement with Garuda Indonesia also involves a frequent flyer programme that offers reciprocal benefits, allowing members to earn and redeem miles on codeshare flights. /TISG

