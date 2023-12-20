SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines announces non-stop flights to London Gatwick starting Jun 2024, as revealed in a press release on Monday, Dec 18, Channel News Asia reports.

The inaugural service, flight SQ310, will take off from Singapore five times a week, operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The return leg, SQ309, departing from Gatwick Airport, will run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the first flight scheduled for Jun 22, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. local time.

This new route expands Singapore Airlines’ reach, complementing its existing four times daily services to London’s Heathrow Airport. Weekly flights to London will increase from 28 to 33, providing passengers more flexibility and options.

Tickets for the Singapore-Gatwick route will gradually become available through various channels starting Tuesday.

Utilising the long-haul variant of the Airbus A350-900, SIA’s new service will offer 253 seats across three classes. Business Class will feature 42 seats, Premium Economy Class 24 seats, and Economy Class 187 seats. The introduction of Gatwick Airport brings the total number of European destinations in the SIA network to 14.

The flight’s departure timing from Singapore at 11:55 p.m. and arrival in Gatwick at 6:20 a.m. provides an early morning arrival, strategically connecting passengers to SIA and Scoot flights heading to South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Dai Haoyu, SIA’s acting senior vice president of marketing planning, highlighted the significance of the new service, stating, “Customers will have an additional flight to choose from when flying between Singapore and the UK.” He also emphasised that the enhanced connectivity opens up “additional travel options to other points in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.”

London Gatwick’s CEO, Mr Stewart Wingate, expressed optimism about the new route, emphasising its potential for “connectivity.” “The new route will provide huge connectivity potential, not only to the fantastic destination of Singapore but more widely across South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand,” he commented. /TISG