SINGAPORE: Now that travelling is becoming popular again, many Singaporeans want to explore the world without breaking the bank. New data from Skyscanner.com show that flight prices to several places have dropped significantly, making them perfect for budget travellers.

Here is our list of the 10 best cheap vacation spots for 2025. Each one offers a different experience without sacrificing value.

Okinawa, Japan

In the top spot is Okinawa, which also ranked fifth among Singapore’s trending destinations, with its 41% drop in airfare. It is known for being a great place to relax because of its clear seas, beautiful beaches, and unique mix of Japanese and native cultures.

This place has the right mix of relaxation and adventure, whether you want to snorkel among the colourful coral reefs or learn about the area’s traditions.

Shenzhen, China

Ticket prices have dropped 37%, making Shenzhen more appealing. It offers an interesting look into China’s fast urban growth to see how this modern metropolis with futuristic skylines and busy markets came to be.

Shenzhen has a great mix of modern and traditional features, from high-tech shopping malls to delicious traditional food.

Vienna, Austria

If you want to take a trip to Europe, Vienna is a great place to get a great cultural experience for less money. With airfares down 27%, tourists can enjoy the city’s history of classical music, its great palaces, and its cosy coffee shops.

Vienna is a great place for culture lovers because it has a lot of history and a lively art scene.

Birmingham, United Kingdom

With ticket prices cut by 24%, Birmingham is now a secret gem in the UK. This city has a lot to see and do.

It is known for its rich cultural history, thriving art areas, and industrial past. With its unique museums and great restaurants, it is an excellent example of a cheap city to explore.

Nice, France

With prices down 21%, Nice is a great way to get a taste of the French Riviera at a fraction of the cost. Its Mediterranean style, bright markets, and lively street life make it a great place for sun, sea, and culture.

Malé, Maldives

Flights to Malé have become 20% cheaper, making it easier than ever to get to the Maldives. If you want to dive into the clear waters and enjoy the island’s natural beauty without spending a lot of money, this tropical paradise is great for you.

Wellington, New Zealand

With a 20% drop in airfare, Wellington’s mix of stylish city life and beautiful nature scenery is even more appealing. On a budget, you can check out its lively arts scene, fun things to do along the water, and welcoming local culture.

Hangzhou, China

With an 18% price drop in ticket fare, Hangzhou now offers more cultural and natural attractions. It is known for its beautiful West Lake and unique tea farms. This place is said to offer a peaceful and pleasant break from city life.

Hobart, Australia

With a 14% decrease in ticket price, Hobart’s laid-back vibe and beautiful Tasmanian scenery are now more accessible to more people. Hobart is a great place for history and nature fans alike because it is close to both exceptional wilderness and charming colonial heritage.

Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver has both the charm of a city and the beauty of nature. With ticket prices down 12%, tourists can enjoy the city’s parks, diverse food, and lively art scene while seeing one of Canada’s most beautiful sights.

These destinations not only offer incredible value for money but also promise enriching experiences that cater to diverse interests. Singaporeans can make the most of these budget-friendly escapes by booking early and staying resourceful in 2025.