Singapore rolls out another S$500 CDC voucher support to help Singaporean households cope with cost-of-living pressures

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can now claim another S$500 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, with the government bringing forward support that was initially scheduled for January 2027.

The date was brought forward as Singapore keeps a close watch on rising global costs linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The latest tranche became available from June 11 and is expected to benefit about 1.38 million households.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the voucher package will cost the government about S$700 million and forms part of efforts to help families manage daily expenses while supporting neighbourhood businesses.

More help arrives ahead of schedule

Half of the S$500 vouchers can be spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said the impact of the Middle East conflict has so far been milder than initially feared. However, he noted that the situation is still uncertain and that the government is prepared to step in again if necessary.

Core inflation eased to 1.4% in April, down from 1.7% in March. Even so, higher energy and production costs could still push prices upward in the coming months as businesses absorb higher expenses due to disruptions in global supply chains.

The decision to release the vouchers early demonstrates the government’s concern that global events can affect household budgets in Singapore, particularly through food, transport and utility costs.

Singaporeans continue to use the scheme heavily

The strong take-up rate suggests the voucher scheme has become a regular part of household budgeting for many Singaporeans.

South West District Mayor and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said more than 500,000 households had already claimed the vouchers by Thursday evening, just hours after the launch.

Ms Low also noted that 94.5% of vouchers issued in January 2026 had been claimed. About 80% of those vouchers have already been spent, with spending split almost evenly between supermarkets and heartland merchants.

Since the scheme began, Singaporeans have spent more than S$4.64 billion across eight CDC voucher tranches and two SG60 voucher distributions.

Those figures suggest the programme has moved beyond emergency pandemic support and has become a useful tool for easing the cost of living while directing spending towards local businesses.

Hawkers and shop owners see benefits

For many merchants, the vouchers have provided a steady boost in customer spending. Ms Zaheera Rasool, who runs Putris Asia Ghani with her mother in Jurong West, said that dine-in sales have risen significantly since CDC vouchers were introduced.

Ms Zaheera also said supplier costs have increased by around 20% to 30% following developments in the Middle East, though the business has held off raising prices. She believes the vouchers give customers greater confidence to spend on meals outside the home during periods of higher living costs.

Nearby retailer Mr Chinnathambi Muniyandi, who operates Amman Household Supplies, reported similar benefits. He said revenue increased by around 20% to 30% after the scheme was introduced and credited the vouchers for attracting shoppers to participating stores. Like many businesses, he has experienced higher operating costs but hasn’t raised prices yet.

How households can claim the vouchers

One member from each Singaporean household can claim the vouchers through the government’s CDC voucher portal using Singpass. A voucher link will then be sent via SMS and can be shared among household members. The vouchers remain valid until Dec 31, 2027.

Nick Karean/The Independent Singapore News Source: Community Development Council (CDC), June 11, 2026: CDC Voucher S$500

S$500 may or may not significantly affect the finances of many families, but spread across groceries, daily meals and household essentials, it can soften the impact of rising prices. At the same time, the spending flows directly into neighbourhood businesses that continue to face cost pressures of their own.

As global uncertainties persist, targeted support that reaches both households and small businesses is nevertheless one of the more practical ways to ease pressure on everyday Singaporeans.