Business

Another ex-NTUC Income CEO raises concerns about Allianz deal, while Singaporeans seek “full transparency”

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: Yet another former NTUC Income CEO has expressed concerns over the plan for Allianz to acquire a majority stake in Income Insurance.

On July 24, CNA quoted Tan Suee Chieh, who had been the Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited from 2007 to 2013, as calling the transaction a “breach of good faith.”

He also told CNA that he had been assured that NTUC Enterprise was committed to Income Insurance. “This was what I had hoped would not happen. I did not expect the sale of majority shareholding to a very commercial European insurer to happen. My concern about the fair treatment of minority shareholders when the corporatisation happened remains,” he said.

On his Facebook page, Mr Tan wrote that when he and Tan Kin Lian, who served as CEO of NTUC Income from 1977 to 2007, had run it as a cooperative, they wanted to “maximise social impact.” This is opposed to what Oliver Baete, the Group CEO of Allianz, said in a Business Times piece earlier this week “we want to build a resoundingly profitable business.”

See also  Ng Chee Meng says additional resources are crucial for Income to continue its social mission

“I hope our leaders are making sound decisions to benefit Singaporeans in the long term. I believe if there is a public outcry, things may still change. It is time to speak up or forever hold your peace,” he added.

Earlier this week, Mr Tan Kin Lian had weighed in on the matter, saying, “This is sad. But it reflects what has been happening in Singapore for the past three decades. We are following the bad practices of America. America is now in decay. Singapore may follow.”

Other prominent figures, including veteran diplomat Tommy Koh, have also voiced concerns over the Allianz’ acquisition, saying, “I don’t think it’s a good idea to sell INCOME. It was founded to serve a social purpose and a social need. They remain valid today. I wish to argue that INCOME and Fairprice should never be sold.”

Allianz announced the acquisition offer, which is still pending regulatory approval, on July 18. Its proposed price is US$30.23 (S$40.58) per share, for a total of approximately US$1.64 billion (S$2.2 billion) for a 51 per cent stake in the company.

See also  Diplomat Tommy Koh defends ex-Income CEO despite NTUC Enterprise's rebuttal

Over on Reddit, some Singaporeans have expressed the need for complete transparency on the Allianz deal.

“We need full transparency on this. It’s a national issue that can’t be ignored; The whole purpose of Income will be made redundant if this deal goes through, with no safety nets for the lower income,” wrote one. /TISG

Read also: Allianz plans to buy $1.64 billion majority stake in Income Insurance

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Business

Questions from a fresh grad: What’s more important–a higher salary or overall remuneration package?

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business

NUS, NTU launch nationwide initiative to boost Singapore start-ups

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Apple’s iPhone exports from India surge to nearly US$6B amid manufacturing shift away from China

October 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore’s job market thrives – Will 2025 see soaring wages or economic headwinds?

October 31, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health

“I used to sleep 5 hours a day in my 20s”: How much sleep are Singaporeans getting?

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

“Is there really nothing we can do about it?” Man says touting in public is getting out of hand

October 31, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Man says his inconsiderate neighbour has been very noisy for the past 4 months, constantly hammering and drilling in the morning and evening

October 31, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.