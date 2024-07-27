SINGAPORE: A recent government survey has reportedly uncovered a significant escalation in the volume of harmful content encountered by Singaporeans on social media platforms. The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) released a press statement on Thursday, detailing the trend that has emerged in the online landscape.

The annual Online Safety Poll, conducted in April by MDDI, surveyed 2,098 Singaporeans aged 15 and above, shedding light on the experiences of local users with harmful online content and their responses to such encounters.

The findings show cyberbullying and sexual content leading the pack, but a notable surge in content inciting racial/religious tension and violent content has apparently been observed.

Social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, have been identified as hotspots for harmful content, with a higher prevalence compared to other digital spaces such as messaging apps, search engines, and gaming platforms. The survey revealed that about three-quarters of respondents have encountered harmful content online, a rise from the previous year.

The MDDI, formerly known as the Ministry of Communications and Information, expressed concern over the significant increase in encounters with content that could potentially sow discord among communities and promote violence. The ministry emphasized the responsibility of platforms with larger user bases to address these issues proactively.

When it comes to taking action against harmful content, the survey found that only a quarter of respondents reported the content to the platform, while one-third chose to block the offending account or user. One trend is that six in ten respondents opted to ignore the harmful content, citing reasons such as indifference or a belief that reporting would not lead to any change.

The MDDI highlighted the challenges faced by those who attempted to report harmful content, including issues with the reporting process and the reappearance of removed content. The ministry underscored the need for collaboration between the government, industry players, and the public to foster a safer online environment.

In response to these findings, the government has introduced amendments to the Broadcasting Act and the Code of Practice for Online Safety, aiming to swiftly disable access to egregious content and protect children from inappropriate material. Social media platforms are expected to submit their first online safety compliance reports by the end of the month, with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) evaluating their effectiveness and compliance.

Experts have weighed in on the implications of the survey results, pointing out the potential spillover effects of global conflicts on local social media dynamics. They have called for increased public education to combat apathy towards harmful content and to empower users to recognize and respond to information manipulation.

The MDDI has urged users to play their part by actively reporting harmful content and has announced initiatives under the IMDA’s Digital for Life movement to equip users with the knowledge and tools to stay safe online.

